The Callisto Protocol gameplay revealed at Summer Game Fest 2022
By Samuel Tolbert published
This new experience looks to be everything a horror fan could want.
What you need to know
- The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming third-person survival-horror game being developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton.
- At Summer Game Fest 2022, Striking Distance Studios showed gameplay footage for The Callisto Protocol.
- The Callisto Protocol is slated to launch on Dec. 2, 2022.
During Summer Game Fest 2022, we got to see gameplay footage of The Callisto Protocol, a survival-horror game that's being built by Striking Distance Studios, a team that includes the co-creator of the original Dead Space.
The Callisto Protocol takes place on titular moon of Jupiter, where protagonist Jacob Lee crash-lands and finds himself in prison. Shortly after being locked up, a mysterious infection begins spreading through the station, mutating the humans into nightmarish monsters called Biophages.
The gameplay footage shows a minimal HUD (heads-up display) just like in the Dead Space games. There's a big focus on environmental interactions, with Jacob Lee using the GRP gravity weapon to pick up Biophages and throw them into spinning fan blades.
In addition to the gameplay, we also got an extended version (opens in new tab) of the release date trailer for The Callisto Protocol, which showed more gory kills.
The Callisto Protocol is slated to launch on Dec. 2, 2022. It's coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and PS4. Amusingly, this is kicking off a heavy period of game launches for horror games. The Dead Space remake is slated to launch on Jan. 27, 2023, while the Resident Evil 4 remake is coming on March 24, 2023.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
