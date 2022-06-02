The Callisto Protocol gets a December 2022 release date

What you need to know

The Callisto Protocol is a third-person horror game being developed by Striking Distance Studios, a team led by one of the co-creators of Dead Space.

The Callisto Protocol was first revealed with a teaser trailer at The Game Awards 2020.

During Sony's June 2022 State of Play showcase, we got our first look at The Callisto Protocol's gameplay with a new trailer.

The trailer also gave us a release date of Dec. 2, 2022.

Sony's June 2022 State of Play presentation was full of announcements, including a couple for fans of horror games. One big reveal showed off gameplay for The Callisto Protocol. You can check out the trailer below:

Additionally, The Callisto Protocol is still slated to arrive this year, with a new release date of Dec. 2, 2022. The Callisto Protocol is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and PS4.

First revealed at The Game Awards 2020, The Callisto Protocol is being developed by Striking Distance Studios, a new team that's being led by Glen Schofield, one of the co-creators of the original Dead Space. In the game, players step into the boots of Jacob Lee, a man imprisoned in Black Iron Prison on the moon of Callisto. Jacob is freed when a mysterious infection begins turning the other human inhabitants into monstrous creatures called Biophages.

"Jacob isn’t a soldier, and every encounter is a life and death struggle. Ammo, health, and weapons are precious, and players will need to scour Black Iron for any advantage they can find," writes Schofield, via PlayStation Blog.

"We want to give players characters that they care about, and a deep, immersive story that’s going to keep them guessing until the end. The role of Jacob is played by Josh Duhamel, who delivers a thrilling performance that brings the whole world to life."

Between The Callisto Protocol, the newly announced Resident Evil 4 remake, and the Dead Space remake, things are looking great for fans of horror games.