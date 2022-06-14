Valheim hits Xbox consoles with Game Pass in early 2023

What you need to know

Valheim is a Viking-themed survival game that first released in early access in 2021.

Recently, we learned that Valheim is headed to PC Game Pass in Fall 2022.

Now, we've learned that Valheim is coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass at some point in early 2023.

The Viking survival sim Valheim is continuing to grow, with new platforms and ways to play.

After sharing at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 that Valheim would be coming to PC Game Pass in Fall 2022, we've also learned at the extended showcase on June 14 that Valheim is headed to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass in early 2023. You can check out the announcement trailer below:

The developers at Iron Gate Studio also confirmed that Valheim will support cross-play, so players across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC can all play together. The studio did not share if cross-progression would be available however, so we'll have to wait and see if players can also take their progress across platforms.

Valheim gives the survival game formula a Nordic twist, with players tasked with building and thriving in order to gain Odin's favor. While based on the afterlife, Valheim can be deadly, and the world is divided into distinct biomes. In addition to crafting weapons and brewing mead, players can tackle various monsters straight out of Nordic mythology, like Trolls and Drakes.

Valheim quickly grew in popularity at launch, reaching five million copies sold just a month after being available for purchase.

