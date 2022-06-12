Viking survival hit Valheim is coming to PC Game Pass in 2022

What you need to know

Microsoft has announced that Valheim is coming to PC Game Pass later in 2022.

Valheim was one of the biggest survival games in 2021, allowing players to build, craft, and fight their way to Valhalla in a Norse-themed afterlife.

It's currently unclear whether or not Game Pass players will be able to play with Steam players, but we expect that they will as many previous PC Game Pass games have supported crossplay.

During the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer announced that Valheim is one of the many games coming to the PC Game Pass service later in 2022. This will give gamers an alternative way to access and play the game if they don't want to purchase Valheim directly.

One of the most popular survival games ever made, Valheim gives players an opportunity to build, craft, and fight their way to Valhalla in a Norse-themed afterlife. To prove themselves worthy to Odin, players will need to create shelter, mine for metal ores, smith weapons and armor, grow food, brew mead, and set sail across vast oceans. Valheim also features numerous different biomes for players to explore, with each one featuring unique terrain, weather, materials, and enemies.

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

It's unclear whether or not gamers playing on the PC Game Pass version of Valheim will be able to play with folks using the Steam version. However, we expect that they will, as many previous Steam games that have come to Game Pass have supported crossplay. Ultimately, though, we won't know for sure until Microsoft or the developers at Iron Gate share more information.