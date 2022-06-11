Future Games Show 2022: Game announcements, trailers, and everything you missed

This year's period normally occupied by E3 2022 is still showering fans with endless video game announcements courtesy of numerous gaming events and showcases. GamesRadar+ returned to host another Future Games Show as a part of this parade of announcements, featuring reveals and trailers from across the industry.

Future Games Show 2022 aired on Saturday, June 11, and boasted appearances from Team17, Thunderful Games, Broken Bird Games, Aminata Design, and more. Rather than a stream of "AAA" games from start to finish, the Future Games Show instead provides a platform on which indie titles can truly shine. The show was packed with new announcements and trailers.

Could your next favorite Xbox game or most-played PC title be contained with the Future Games Show 2022 announcements? It's highly possible. It'd be easy to miss an announcement, though, which is when we come in. Here's every announcement and trailer from Future Games Show 2022.

Don't miss out on any other upcoming gaming events, either, with every show aiming to fill Summer 2022 with a deluge of game reveals, updates, and exciting announcements.

Future Games Show 2022: Every announcement & trailer

Future Games Show 2022 made sure to bring the games, and we were eager to receive them. In order of appearance, here's every game announcement, reveal, and trailer shown during Future Games Show 2022.

Some of the biggest announcements during the show included a ton of new gameplay for anticipated upcoming indie titles like Planet of Lana, ILL, and Arctic Awakening, Turbo Golf Racing confirmed for Xbox and PC Game Pass day one, new announcements like Sunday Gold, release date announcements for Serial Cleaners and other games, and much more.

Outpost

Intriguing first-person shooter Outpost, which combines elements of survival, RTS, and base-building genres, got a gameplay trailer during Future Games Show 2022. You can now wishlist Outpost on Steam, where it's arriving soon.

Luto

The narrative-driven psychological horror genre is gaining a new title with Luto, which showed a new gameplay trailer during Future Games Show 2022. Luto is coming to PlayStation and PC in 2022, and can be wishlisted on Steam now.

Nightingale

Nightingale is a highly-anticipated survival game set in a Victorian fantasy section, and more gameplay was shown during Future Games Show 2022, with commentary breaking down various features and mechanics. Nightingale is coming to PC in early access in 2022.

Tray Racers

Adorable, endlessly replayable online racing game Tray Racers presented fresh gameplay during Future Games Show 2022. Tray Racers is coming to PC and Switch in 2023.

Kwalee

Kwalee showed off a montage of future titles coming from the publisher, including Wildmender, Die by the Blade, Scathe, and Robobeat.

Morbid Metal

Players can instantly shift forms in Morbid Metal, a dark action-roguelite coming from a solo developer. Morbid Metal revealed a new gameplay trailer during Future Games Show 2022, and is coming to PC.

Turbo Golf Racing

Turbo Golf Racing, the Rocket League-like racing game that sees players speed through gorgeous tracks while catapulting oversized golf balls, revealed new gameplay during Future Games Show 2022. A beta is live now, with a demo available on Xbox and PC. Turbo Golf Racing is also coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass at launch.

American Arcadia

American Arcadia, revealed during Summer Game Fest 2022, offered a deeper look into its dual-genre gameplay during Future Games Show 2022. American Arcadia is coming to PC and consoles.

Alaskan Truck Simulator

Alaskan Truck Simulator lets you brave the "Last Frontier" as a trucker, and released a demo on Steam, alongside new gameplay footage, during Future Games Show 2022. Alaskan Truck Simulator is launching on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in late 2022.

The Entropy Center

Portal-inspired puzzle adventure The Entropy Center revealed gameplay footage during Future Games Show 2022, with the player tasked with solving gravity and time-based puzzles in order to save the world. The Entropy Center is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in 2022.

Games from Ukraine

Future Games Show 2022 showed a short trailer containing powerful messages from a handful of Ukrainian developers impacted by the war, with a call for support for Ukrainian indie games such as Puzzles for Clef, Zero Losses, This Rain Will Never End, Farlanders, and Through the Nightmares.

Lost in Play

Imaginative puzzle-adventure Lost in Play tells the story of two siblings finding their way back home, and gameplay footage was revealed at Future Games Show 2022. Lost in Play is releasing on PC and Switch on Aug. 10, 2022.

Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator

Brew realistic beers and liquors in this relaxing simulator, which displayed peaceful gameplay during Future Games Show 2022. Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator is coming to PC and consoles in 2022, with a demo now available on Steam.

Bramble: The Mountain King

Bramble: The Mountain King explores Nordic mythology from the perspective of horror, and it dived deep into the folklore of one of many creatures found in the game at Future Games Show 2022. Bramble: The Mountain King is coming to PC and consoles in the future.

Enemy of the State

Enemy of the State made its debut at Future Games Show 2022, and is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC in mid-2024. Little is known about the game, but it appears to be a game centered around the pursuit of money, even by criminal means.

Sunday Gold

Sunday Gold was officially revealed during Future Games Show 2022, a dramatic turn-based adventure about three wanted fugitives attempting to escape. Sunday Gold is coming to PC.

Do Not Open

PlayStation-bound survival horror Do Not Open revealed a nail-biting new trailer during Future Games Show 2022, and is coming to PlayStation and Steam in Fall 2022.

Bright Memory: Infinite

Gorgeous first-person shooter Bright Memory: Infinite is now coming to PS5 and Switch, as well as Xbox Series X|S, as revealed during Future Games Show 2022. Bright Memory: Infinite is already available on PC.

The Last Faith

Action-packed, side-scrolling, 2D platformers are far from dead with The Last Faith, which showed off fresh gameplay during Future Games Show 2022. The Last Faith is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC in 2022.

Team17

Team17, a popular indie publisher and developer, showcased a montage of upcoming games during Future Games Show 2022, including Thymesia, Autopsy Simulator, The Unliving, Ship of Fools, Sunday Gold, Sweet Transit, Batora: Lost Haven, The Knight Witch, and Killer Frequency.

Tinykin

Tinykin revealed its imminent release date during Future Games Show 2022, and will challenge players to use the collective might of hundreds of tinykin to return home. Tinykin is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on Aug. 30, 2022.

Serial Cleaners

The much-awaited sequel to an indie classic, Serial Cleaners, finally secured its release date during Future Games Show 2022. Serial Cleaners is arriving on Sept. 22, 2022, on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

Airport Sim

Airport Sim showed off a cinematic trailer during Future Games Show 2022, and will let players live out their wildest airport management dreams when it comes to Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2023.

Phonopolis

Phonopolis is a visually distinct puzzle adventure that showed elusive gameplay during Future Games Show 2022, and is available to wishlist on Steam.

Being and Becoming

Witness the gameplay shown during Future Games Show 2022 for Being and Becoming, a nightmarish Metroidvania title. Being and Becoming is coming soon to PC.

Arctic Awakening

Find your way home from the inhospitable Arctic North in this first-person, mystery-narrative adventure, which showcased new gameplay during Future Games Show 2022. Arctic Awakening and its unsettling survival story is coming to PC and consoles in 2023.

F1 Manager 2022

F1 Manager 2022 revealed a trailer for its detailed, management simulation of F1 race cars ahead of its release on Aug. 25, 2022 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Divine Knockout

Freshly announced, Divine Knockout revealed gameplay footage during Future Games Show 2022, depicting its stylized, third-person, physics-based brawling. Divine Knockout is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Planet of Lana

Planet of Lana makes yet another appearance, showcasing more puzzle-adventure gameplay during Future Games Show 2022. Planet of Lana is coming to Xbox and PC in 2022.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, a survival horror game originally released on Switch, is launching on PC immediately, on June 11, 2022, with its full name intact.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

Restore balance through music in Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, which presented a gameplay trailer during Future Games Show 2022. Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is coming to PC and consoles in 2023.

PalWorld

PalWorld melds together a wide variety of genres into one, and footage of its creature-collecting, survival-crafting gameplay was shown during Future Games Show 2022.

ILL

First-person survival horror game ILL displayed all-new, albeit short-lived, gameplay during Future Games Show 2022.