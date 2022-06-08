How to watch the Future Games Show 2022: Date, start time, and what to expect

For the last couple of years, GamesRadar+ has hosted the Future Games Show, bringing together reveals from across the gaming industry. If you're interested in catching this year's show and ensuring you don't miss out, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch the Future Games Show 2022.

While most of the show is still secret right now, we've already got an idea of some of the announcements, with even more in store.

How to watch the Future Games Show 2022

(Image credit: GamesRadar+)

Rounding out the list of upcoming game events for the summer, the Future Games Show 2022 is being held on June 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. You'll have a wide variety of options when it comes to watching the event.

As for the show itself, we some of what to expect. The Future Games Show 2022 is being hosted by Doug Cockle and Denise Gough, who provided the voices for Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg, respectively, in CD Projekt RED's hit role-playing game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The show is slated to run for about 75 minutes.

While most of the show's titles are surprises, we know that a new game from Team17 will be shown off. We'll also get to see announcements from Aminata Design, Broken Bird Games, and Thunderful.

Other big events

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Future Games Show 2022 is only one of the big events coming this summer. Eager fans looking for big reveals can also look forward to the Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase on June 9. Another big presentation is the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, which is being held on June 12, 2022.

While a lot of things are still under wraps, anyone who wants more information on some of the best games on the horizon will want to make sure they don't miss any of the showcases.