Grounded 1.0, along with new update, arrives in September 2022

What you need to know

Grounded, a survival game, first released into early access in 2020 and shrinks players to the size of bugs.

Obsidian revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase that Grounded will release into 1.0 in September.

The full release will include all 12 previously-released updates, along with a whole new area.

It's been a long time coming. After spending around two years in early access, Obsidian is ready to present Grounded to the world fully after months of gathering player feedback. The studio announced during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase that Grounded 1.0 will be releasing in September 2022 on Xbox and PC.

People will now be able to play through the full campaign complete with new armor recipes, new weapon recipes, and the giant Mantis boss. Players will also finally be able to find out why they've been shrunk and the "mad scientist" behind it, as Obsidian puts it.

The game will include all 12 previously-released updates from Early Access, along with a whole new area: the upper yard.

Grounded is a survival game where players are shrunk down to the size of bugs, not unlike what people may be familiar with from the movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. In either first- or third-person, players can team up and survive in a backyard full of threats like spiders, bees, and more. On top of threatening insects, players need to monitor their food and water consumption so that they don't die of starvation of dehydration.

Interestingly, Grounded also made the news when it released into early access for having a dedicated arachnophobia mode, allowing players to toggle various aspects of the spiders on and off depending on their preferences.

If you don't want to wait until its 1.0 release, Grounded is playable right now with an Xbox Game Pass subscription in early access. It's evolved quite a bit over the months with multiple updates on the lead up to launch.