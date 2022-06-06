Microsoft will also have an extended Xbox & Bethesda showcase with even more info

On June 12, 2022, at 10AM PT / 6PM BST / 1PM ET, Microsoft will showcase the immediate and future roadmap of its gaming portfolio. The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase is expected to run over 60 minutes, and feature a look at various known and unknown games, from Starfield to Forza Motorsport.

While the main live show will most likely be a rapid-fire affair packed with shorter trailers, Microsoft also revealed that it's going to put out a second showcase alongside it.

On June 14, at 10AM PT / 6PM BST / 1PM ET, Microsoft will publish an extended Xbox & Bethesda Showcase video on its YouTube channel. Microsoft says that this extended presentation will offer some deeper dives into some of the announced games, and will be accompanied by interviews with various developers.

Exactly what will be in the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase remains a mystery, but there are some easy assumptions one can make. Hotly-anticipated sci-fi RPG Starfield is most likely to be at the show, offering a glimpse at how the game actually plays. We could hear from Turn 10 about the next iteration of Forza Motorsport, and also learn more about Arkane's intriguing vampire action game Redfall. We could also see new reveals from InXile, Compulsion, Obsidian, and other Xbox Game Studios in the Microsoft family.

Historically, Microsoft has also used these shows to debut gameplay from third-party partners. We could see gameplay footage from Diablo IV for example, or even Soul Hackers 2 from Atlus.

In the wake of Starfield and Redfall's high-profile delays, Xbox fans are anxious to learn what games are on the horizon for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. After Sony's recent State of Play and a rumored showcase for God of War: Ragnarok later this summer, the pressure is on Microsoft to maintain the momentum that has seen it clinch sales success with its Gen-9 consoles.