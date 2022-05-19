Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for May 2022: Discord Nitro, Paramount+, and all benefits

As the name suggests, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the ultimate, online premium subscription service for Xbox consoles. This service has many features that enhance the users' experience of the Xbox platform like the ability to freely download and play hundreds of Xbox games for a limited time. Gain access to exclusive deals and discounts that will help you save tons of money when purchasing games. And play Xbox games on the go through your mobile devices thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, all for a small monthly fee.

There are so many more benefits to subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. One of which is one of the more underappreciated aspects of the service — Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks. Every month, subscribers will be rewarded with Perks that contain in-game items and free access to the premium features of third-party apps.

The list of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks on offer changes from month to month. So, we have decided to compile a list of all Game Pass Perks currently available and update it when new Perks arrive. This way, you can keep up to date on the latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks and grab them at your leisure.

What are Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks can best be described as free downloadable content provided by Microsoft as a reward for those who subscribe to the service. These Perks can take the form of in-game items like player costumes, weapon skins, playable characters, or even in-game currency that can be used to purchase content from the in-game stores.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks aren't just for video games; they also apply to third-party apps. For example, some Perks can grant you temporary free access to the premium features of a third-party app like Discord or Spotify, which generally require you to pay a separate monthly fee to access.

There are some caveats when obtaining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks. For starters, the Perks are only available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you only have a free or an Xbox Live Gold account or are only subscribed to Game Pass PC or Game Pass Console, you will need to upgrade it to an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account to claim the Perks.

Secondly, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks are available for a limited time, so you will need to claim the Perks before the time limit on them expires. Once you have claimed a Perk, you then receive a grace period where you must redeem the Perk's code before the appointed deadline. And thirdly, you will need to own the game or app the Perks are associated with before you can use them.

How do I claim Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks?

There are multiple methods where you can claim Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks. The first is by signing into your Xbox home console, scrolling down the home page, and opening up the Game Pass menu. Then, you will need to click on the "Perks" option, where the list of Game Pass Perks resides. Select and click on the Perk you want, and then you will see a screen where you can grab the Perk's code by clicking on the "Claim" option. Finally, you will then be taken to the Microsoft Store, where you can redeem the code and download it to your console.

The second method is by opening the Xbox Game Pass app on your tablet or smartphone, clicking on your profile, and seeing the list of Perks at the top. Then click on the Perk you want, press the "Claim" button, and you will be given a code that must be entered on the Microsoft Store via your home Xbox console or PC to redeem the content. Do note that some Perks might be unavailable on the mobile app.

The third method is to open up your Xbox app on your Windows PC. On the top left-hand corner, click on "Game Pass" to open up the Game Pass menu to see "Perks" in the middle of the screen. Click on that, and you will access the list of Perks where you can select the Perk you want, claim the code, and then redeem it in the Microsoft Store app.

Do note that when claiming a Perk for a third-party app, you will be given a link that takes you directly to the website for the associated app, where you can redeem the benefits of the Perk.

List of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Below is the complete list of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks currently available and their deadlines and grace periods. New Perks are added on an irregular schedule from month to month, so we will be on the lookout for these additional Perks to ensure you don't miss out on these free rewards.

Paramount+ (30 Day Free Trial) — Claim by May 23, 2022, and redeem by June 23, 2022

Source: Paramount+ (Image credit: Source: Paramount+)

Paramount+ is Paramount's on-demand streaming service where you can watch thousands of TV shows and movies from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and more. This includes Paramount's TV adaptation of the Halo franchise, bringing Master Chief's galaxy-spanning adventures to the silver screen.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is collaborating with Paramount to bring you the Paramount+ 30 Day Free Trial Perk, which will allow new Paramount+ subscribers free access to all its shows, including the Halo TV series, for 30 days.

Marvel Unlimited (3 Month Free Trial Perk) — Claim by May 31, 2022, and redeem by June 30, 2022

Source: Marvel (Image credit: Source: Marvel)

Marvel Unlimited is a digital premium service that grants its subscribers access to over 29,000 digital Marvel comic books for a monthly fee. These comics feature the heroic exploits of Marvel's greatest superheroes like the Avengers, Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, to name a few.

Now, Marvel is teaming up with Xbox Game Pass to bring you a three-month free trial, where users can read thousands of Marvel's comic books for free for a limited time. However, this perk is only available for new Marvel Unlimited subscribers living in the U.S.

Discord Nitro (3 months of Discord Nitro) — Claim by October 26, 2022, and redeem by November 26, 2022

Source: Discord (Image credit: Source: Discord)

Discord is one of the best voice chat and text messaging apps for gaming, and with this perk, you can experience the best features it has to offer. The Discord Nitro Perk grants a free three-month trial of Discord Nitro, an enhanced version of Discord that usually requires a monthly payment for its services, unlike the standard free Discord app.

Discord Nitro's features include uploading 100MB video and image files at high resolutions, a bigger library of emojis to use, server boosts, streaming via screenshare at HD quality, and more.

Black Desert O'dyllita Special Gift Bundle — Claim and redeem by July 30, 2022

Source: Pearl Abyss (Image credit: Source: Pearl Abyss)

Black Desert is an action-MMORPG where you set out to forge your legend in a world gripped by a brutal conflict between the Republic of Calpheon and the Kingdom of Valencia. A new region called O'dyllita has been added to the game, and to celebrate, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is offering the O'dyllita Special Gift Bundle Perk.

This perk contains one (Event) Value Pack (7 days), one (Event) Choose Your 7-Day Box, five Artisan's Memories, five Ellion's Tears, one Advice of Valks (+20), and one (Event) Enhancement Help Kit. It's available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of Black Desert and can only be claimed once per account.

Century: Age of Ashes — Hjorrani Savannah Dragon Bundle — Claim and redeem by July 14, 2022

Source: Playwing LTD (Image credit: Source: Playwing LTD)

Century: Age of Ashes is a free-to-play multiplayer PVP game where you ride magnificent dragons and use them to engage the enemy in intense aerial dogfights. Gain an advantage over your dragon-riding foes with the Hjorrani Savannah Dragon Bundle, which contains the Hjorrani Savannah Dragon to play as, a 14-day XP Booster, and extra gems to spend on customization.

This perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC versions of Century: Age of Ashes and can only be claimed once per account.

Halo Infinite Pass Tense Mongoose Bundle — Claim by June 7, 2022, and redeem by July 7, 2022

Source: Xbox Game Studios (Image credit: Source: Xbox Game Studios)

Don the armor of Master Chief once more to defend the galaxy and finish the fight in Halo Infinite. Get a head start on Season 2: Lone Wolves with the Halo Infinite Pass Tense Mongoose Bundle. This perk will net you "Pass Tense" Gungoose Vehicle Coating, four 2XP Boosts and four Challenge Swaps.

This is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC and Steam versions of Halo Infinite, and only be claimed once per account.

Smite Slipknot Starter Pack — Claim by July 11, 2022, and redeem by Aug. 11, 2022

Source: Hi-Rez Studios (Image credit: Source: Hi-Rez Studios)

Smite is a free-to-play MOBA where you play as legendary gods and engage in epic battles to determine who is the mightiest of them all. Acquire the playable characters needed to access the Slipknot skins with the Smite Slipknot Starter Pack. This Perk pack contains Poseidon, Chaac, Raijin, their Voice Packs, a 30-Day Account Booster, and a Deal of the Day Token.

This perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of Smite and can only be claimed once per account.

Super Animal Royale Season 3 Perks Pack — Claim and redeem by July 5, 2022

Source: Modus Games (Image credit: Source: Modus Games)

Super Animal Royale is a 2D battle royale game where you play as vicious animals fighting one another to claim supremacy as the ultimate apex predator by any means necessary. Customize your animal with various cosmetics, including sunglasses, a shotgun skin, and a cap with the Super Animal Royale Season 3 Perks Pack.

This perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC versions of Super Animal Royale and can only be claimed once per account. It's also unavailable in Austria, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.

MLB The Show 22 Launch Bundle - 10 Free Packs — Claim by June 5, 2022, and redeem by July 5, 2022

Source: MLB (Image credit: Source: MLB)

MLB The Show 22 is the latest entry of a long-running videogame franchise based on Major League Baseball. Begin your Diamond Dynasty career with a strong baseball team using the MLB The Show 22 Launch Bundle - 10 Free Packs Perk, which grants you 10 free player packs, with each pack containing four player cards. The packs usually hold three common or bronze rarity-level player cards and a high chance of a silver or gold rarity-level player card.

This perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of MLB The Show 22 and can only be claimed once per account.

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: No-Brainerz Upgrade — Claim and redeem by May 28, 2022

Source: Electronic Arts (Image credit: Source: Electronic Arts)

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 is a competitive multiplayer shooter where plants and zombies duke it out to determine who rules the backyard. Get ready to de-weed those meddling plants with the No-Brainerz Upgrade Perk. This Perk includes four new playable characters, four new abilities, four customization sets, four emotes, 200 stars, and more to help you secure victory.

This perk can only be claimed once per account.

World of Warships: Legends Mythical Might Bundle — Claim and redeem by July 25, 2022

Source: Wargaming Group Limited (Image credit: Source: Wargaming Group Limited)

World of Warships: Legends is a free-to-play, competitive multiplayer game where players control the world's most powerful battleships and engage enemy fleets in epic naval battles. Upgrade your roster of ships with the Mythical Might Bundle Perk. This bundle contains Tier V U.K. cruiser Leander, the Tier III French Premium battleship Turenne, an assortment of in-game goods, extra boosters, and premium account time.

This perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of World of Warships: Legends and can only be claimed once per account. Do note that this Perk is not available in BE.

For Honor: Warmonger Hero — Claim by June 20, 2022, and redeem by July 20, 2022

Source: Ubisoft (Image credit: Source: Ubisoft)

For Honor is a competitive multiplayer hack-and-slash game where mighty warriors of various cultures such as Vikings, Knights, Samurai, and more fight in a never-ending battle for supremacy. Become the physical incarnation of war with the For Honor: Warmonger Hero Perk. This perk contains a new playable hero called the Warmonger, a deadly swordsman capable of slicing his foes in twain with his legendary, two-handed flamberge.

This perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of For Honor and can only be claimed once per account. Do note that this Perk is not available in BE.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis May Member Monthly Bonus — Claim and redeem by May 31, 2022

Source: SEGA (Image credit: Source: SEGA)

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is an action-MMORPG set within SEGA's grand science-fantasy universe Phantasy Star Online. Prepare yourself for new adventures with the Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis May Member Monthly Bonus Perk. This Perk will grant you five N-Half Scape Dolls to revive yourself and your comrades in battle and 50 Photon Chunks to spend on upgrading your weapons and units.

This perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC versions of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis and can only be claimed once per account. Do note that this Perk is unavailable in South Korea, Japan, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

What Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks will you take?

The free items and codes from these Perks is just the tip of the digital iceberg when comes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's benefits. With this list, we hope we have informed you of these bonus rewards, so you can claim extra content for the best Xbox Game Pass games on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC.