Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC leaks ahead of reveal this week

Promotional images for the first Forza Horizon 5 expansion have leaked via a now-reverted update to the game's Steam store listing.

The images have leaked an upcoming Hot Wheels-themed expansion, expected to see a reveal sometime over the coming week.

It's the second Hot Wheels collaboration for the series, following up on the 2017 DLC released for Forza Horizon 3.

The first paid expansion for Forza Horizon 5 has seemingly leaked ahead of an imminent reveal scheduled for later this week. Listings related to a Hot Wheels-themed expansion for Microsoft’s latest racer surfaced on Thursday, teasing a collaboration with the Mattel toy brand.

Promotional images for the unannounced Forza Horizon 5 expansion come via a new listing on Steam, likely published ahead of an official reveal sometime this week. The brief slip was caught by /u/Autumnal_Leaves on Reddit, capturing a now-reverted update to the store page for the game’s Premium Add-Ons Bundle. The package includes access to two upcoming expansions, with the first now expected to revive the Hot Wheels theme.

It’s the second time the Playground Games racing franchise has partnered on Hot Wheels content, with a similar setting used in a Forza Horizon 3 expansion. That content update expanded the game with islands littered in vibrant loops and stunt ramps, accompanied by ten life-sized toy cars and other Hot Wheels-inspired content. Forza Horizon 5 appears to be returning to the setting, littering Mexico with neon-orange roads.

Playground Games has previously kept Forza Horizon 5’s first expansion under wraps, but it’s safe to assume we’ll learn more on the update later this week. It’s been over six months since Forza Horizon 5 hit Xbox consoles and PC, with updates to previous Forza Horizon entries delivered on similar timelines. Past leaks have also unearthed traces of internal testing for the first DLC expansion, currently known under the “Woodstock” codename.

Details on the Hot Wheels expansion remain scarce, with a reveal expected sometime this week in the shadow of E3 2022. Microsoft has scheduled its Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase for June 12, but with the new Forza Motorsport also expected to appear, the Summer Game Fest broadcast could be a fitting stage on June 9.