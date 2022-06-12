Forza Motorsport gets Spring 2023 release date, ray tracing debuted in new trailer

What you need to know

Turn10 Studios and Xbox Game Studios are working on the next installment in the Forza Motorsport franchise.

The rebooted racing series is built on a brand-new ForzaTech engine, featuring full in-game ray tracing, physics overhauls, and more.

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, new 4K footage of Forza Motorsport was revealed, alongside a Spring 2023 release window.

Turn10 Studios and Xbox Game Studios have been working on rebooting the illustrious Forza Motorsport franchise on the new ForzaTech engine, and the latest-gen racing title took the stage at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 with an all-new trailer. Microsoft has announced plans to launch the title during spring 2023, available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC, and via cloud gaming.

Turn 10 Studios demoed its next Forza Motorsport on stage during the event, detailing what the developer described as a “generational leap in immersion.” New improvements include real-time ray tracing in-game for the first time, alongside overhauled physics, dynamic conditions, and improved car damage. The title also skips Xbox One consoles entirely, following the shift to an all-new engine.

