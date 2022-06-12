Forza Horizon 5 gets 'Hot Wheels' expansion, releases July 19

What you need to know

Forza Horizon 5 is widely considered one of the best racing games you can play, and features a plethora of content, cars, and races.

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios finally revealed the first Forza Horizon 5 DLC expansion.

Forza Horizon is once again collaborating with legendary toy brand Hot Wheels to bring action-packed stunt racing to FH5's Mexico.

The Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC expansion will be available from July 19, 2022.

When Forza Horizon 5 initially launched, it was packed to the brim with content for players to explore, with more on the way thanks to weekly and monthly updates through the Festival Playlist. However, players have since grown impatient waiting for the title's first expansion, a problem rectified with today's announcement.

During Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios took to the stage to finally reveal the long-rumored and much-speculated Forza Horizon 5 DLC expansion. Matching earlier leaks barely predating the reveal, Playground Games is once again partnering with legendary toy company Hot Wheels and bringing intense, stunt-filled racing and realistic, life-sized Hot Wheels to Forza Horizon. The expansion launches on July 19, 2022, with pricing still to be announced.

Playground Games' previous collaboration with the toy manufacturer was Forza Horizon 3's Hot Wheels expansion, which is fondly remembered by many as one of the best expansions in the entire Forza Horizon series. With Forza Horizon 5, the expansion will be bigger and better than ever, and benefit from the countless improvements and advancements Playground Games has made in the years since.

It was initially believed that Forza Horizon 5's Hot Wheels announcement would appear during Summer Game Fest 2022, in order to give the Forza Motorsport reboot more room to breathe, but earlier speculation was proven false. The award-winning open-world racing game made plenty of noise during Xbox's biggest 2022 event, with a flashy trailer showcasing all the action in store for players jumping into the Hot Wheels expansion.

When it arrives, the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels expansion will be available as a standalone purchase, as well as through the Expansions Bundle DLC, the Premium Add-Ons Bundle DLC, and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition.

It's practically irrefutable that Forza Horizon 5 counts among the best racing games you can play today, but many players have lamented that the existing content is beginning to grow a little stale so far after launch. With the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC expansion, players are about to get a new world location, more Hot Wheels cars, additional races, and content, and more.