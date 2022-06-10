Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 is approximately 95 minutes long

What you need to know

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase returns goes live on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Noon CT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

The show will be packed with announcements and trailers for upcoming Xbox and PC titles.

Many fans have wondered how long they should expect the show to be.

Xbox marketing GM Aaron Greenberg has confirmed on Twitter that the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be around 95 minutes long.

The future of the Xbox platform is being shared, at least in part, with fans when the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 airs in a few days. A plethora of upcoming games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and numerous third-party partners will be shown off during what may be the biggest Xbox event of the year. Many excited gamers have wondered how long they highly-anticipated show will be.

Xbox marketing GM Aaron Greenberg finally put an end to speculation by revealing that the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will run for approximately 95 minutes — over an hour and a half of game announcements, reveals, trailers, and more for the best Xbox games. There will also be an extended showcase on June 14 that will be another 90 minutes of developer interviews, deeper dives, and more.

We don't know much about what we can expect to see during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, other than a closer look at many upcoming Xbox games arriving in the next year and beyond, including much of what Xbox Game Studios is working on. Major first-party games like Starfield, Redfall, and Forza Motorsport may make big splashes during events, while third-party partners are expected to get plenty of time to shine, as well.

The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase airs on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Noon CT / 1:00 p.m. ET. You can keep up with all the event-related announcements and conversations by following Windows Central's live coverage of Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, which is continuing all through the weekend.