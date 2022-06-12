Halo's iconic Pelican ship is available now in Microsoft Flight Simulator

What you need to know

The iconic drop-ship from the Halo series was shown flying at the edge of space in the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase.

It's available as a free add-on for Microsoft Flight Simulator from today.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will celebrate its 40th anniversary in November with an expanded edition featuring extra content.

Fans of Halo Infinite had no trouble recognizing the iconic Pelican drop-ship featured in the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase trailer for the upcoming expanded edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Microsoft will add new aircraft and locations this fall due to a partnership with the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the game.

Anyone anxious to take to the skies in the Pelican won't have to wait until November since it's available as a free update now. Check out the new trailer below for a glimpse at the classic sci-fi ship in action.

