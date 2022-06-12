How to watch Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: Start time, stream, and what to expect

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase returns this Sunday, Microsoft’s annual blowout gaming event, providing the latest on what to expect from Xbox in 2022 and beyond. The virtual show will be streaming 90 minutes of new announcements, trailers, and gameplay, with a heavy focus on its creative teams across Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

The event should bring updates on several upcoming Xbox titles, including Starfield and Redfall, now slated for early 2023. More details on Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed and next Forza Motorsport entry are also anticipated, alongside updates on existing Microsoft titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite. It’s the event of the year for Xbox fans and not one you want to miss.

Here’s how to watch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, including its expected start time and where to stream the event, as it happens.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST on June 12. The live show has a runtime of around 95 minutes, according to General Manager, Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft, Aaron Greenberg. The show marks the latest in a series of summer video game events, outlining what players can expect from the future of gaming.

Microsoft has also announced plans to host a secondary “extended” showcase on June 14, bringing additional announcements and deep dives into reveals from the mainline event. The extended broadcast follows at the same time on Tuesday, slated for 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST across official Xbox channels.

How to watch the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase

Like past Xbox press conferences, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be available as a live show across popular live streaming networks and social media websites. Viewers can tune in as the news unfolds, with any new trailers and announcements available online after the show concludes. Windows Central is also live blogging all the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase announcements if you’re unable to tune into the video stream.

The Xbox & Bethesda event will be available to stream via the official Xbox YouTube channel and Xbox Twitch channel, plus the Xbox Events app on Xbox consoles. The stream is also available via Twitter and Facebook. Microsoft also plans to support subtitles and audio dubbed translations for the live show via YouTube.

What to expect from the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase

The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase aims to spotlight the latest games headed to Microsoft’s Xbox consoles, including segments from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. We’re expecting to see an extended gameplay showcase on Starfield from Bethesda Game Studios, its upcoming sci-fi RPG, now planned for early 2023. Redfall, a vampire-themed cooperative shooter from Dishonored creator Arkane, should also return with a more significant presence.

Microsoft now owns over 20 game development studios, and with its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard, that number only looks to grow. Forza Motorsport could take to the stage after a five-year hiatus, presenting what Turn 10 Studios sees as the next generation of its racing franchise. The firm has committed to five new games in the next 12 months, suggesting we can also expect some new game announcements.

While it’s not unusual for Microsoft’s press conferences to leak ahead of time, Redmond has seemingly kept its schedule under wraps for 2022. It alludes to a handful of planned surprises if it stays that way before the big show.