Diablo 4 reveals Necromancer class, shows off Xbox Series X gameplay

What you need to know

During the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Blizzard Entertainment showed up with Xbox Series X gameplay footage of Diablo 4.

Blizzard Entertainment also revealed the Necromancer class, the final class available in Diablo 4 at launch.

Previously, Blizzard revealed that the Barbarian, Druid, Rogue, and Sorceress would be available classes in Diablo 4.

Blizzard also confirmed that there's full cross-play, as well as the fact that Diablo 4 is slated for launch in 2023.

The Necromancer class is the final class to be revealed for Diablo 4! Blizzard Entertainment shared the news during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

During the showcase, Blizzard Entertainment also showed off gameplay footage of Diablo 4 running on Xbox Series X. While the Necromancer is the fifth and final class to be revealed for Diablo 4, Blizzard Entertainment previously shared that players can also choose to play as a Barbarian, Druid, Rogue, or Sorceress.

You can take a look at the cinematic reveal for the Necromancer below:

You can also take a look at the new gameplay footage:

Signups for Diablo 4's beta are live right now, so players can register for a chance to try part of the game early.

First revealed back at BlizzCon 2019, Diablo 4 is a dark action role-playing game, with a world design that harkens back to the Gothic presentation of Diablo 2, while still moving the visual benchmark of the series forward. While the last mainline game, Diablo 3, first released back in 2012, Blizzard Entertainment recently launched the free-to-play Diablo Immortal for mobile devices and PC.

All of this comes as Microsoft is currently working to acquire Activision Blizzard, a purchase that's worth almost $69 billion, and will be the largest gaming acquisition ever if finalized. The deal is currently scheduled to finish at some point in Microsoft's fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, with Microsoft president Brad Smith noting that the deal is moving "fast," or at least as fast as can be expected given the size of the acquisition.