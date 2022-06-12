Diablo 4 beta sign-ups go live ahead of the Xbox showcase

The Xbox and Bethesda Showcase is just hours away as I write this, and this could be a significant hint that one certain Blizzard action RPG is about to show up in a big way.

A few moments ago, Diablo IV's website activated beta sign ups, allowing anyone with a battle.net account to opt-in to beta tests on the game. This could be a hint that testing will begin soon for the public. I've heard from trusted sources that Diablo IV has been available to test for Activision Blizzard employees for a while now, meaning that it could be nearing general availability.

Indeed, Diablo IV is very likely going to make an appearance at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase which goes live on Sunday at 1 PM ET. I wrote in my prediction piece that I expect Diablo IV to debut a major new feature (such as a new class) for the game, alongside possibly a launch window.

Diablo is a beloved action RPG franchise that essentially popularized the genre. Set in the gothic world of Sanctuary, the citizenry is plagued by all manner of beasts and monsters, alongside a pantheon of hellish demons known as the Prime Evils. Sanctuary exists as a result of a union between the archangel Inarius and the hellish demon Lilith, who sought to give their magical Nephalem offspring a safe haven from the ensuing war between heaven and hell.

Lilith will be a major character in Diablo IV, given the game's reveal trailer. So far only four classes have been revealed, alongside a camp system and a PvP system. At the Xbox show, there's every chance we could see even more of what the game will have to offer, and perhaps even a launch window. Blizzard may be keen to assure core Diablo fans that the fourth installment of the game won't be a microtransaction pay-to-win hellscape like its mobile game Diablo Immortal has become, too.

In any case, if you want to see for yourself, be sure to hit up the Diablo IV beta sign-ups page on the website. Diablo IV will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Battle.net.