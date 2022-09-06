Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion announced, coming in 2023 to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5

What you need to know

CD Projekt RED announced Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, an expansion for the game that's focused on the New United States of America.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is slated to launch at some point in 2023.

Keanu Reeves is returning as Johnny Silverhand.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is not coming to last-generation consoles and will instead be released only on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5.

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long way since it first launched, but the road isn't done yet.

CD Projekt RED revealed Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on Tuesday, an expansion for the game that was previously delayed into 2023. Phantom Liberty is an expansion that's focused on player character V joining the New United States of America. You can take a look at the reveal teaser trailer for the expansion below:

Little else is known, though CD Projekt RED did share that Keanu Reeves, who performed Johnny Silverhand in the base game, will also be returning for this expansion.

As part of the announcement, CD Projekt RED also confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.6 will be the last patch for the game on last-generation console hardware. As a result, this expansion will not be released on Xbox One or PS4, and is coming exclusively to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5.

When Cyberpunk 2077 first launched, many elements of the game were praised such as the visuals and character writing, while others were heavily criticized, as players found it to be an unpolished experience with severe crashes and bugs, especially on last-generation consoles, as well as criticism direction at perceived stereotypes in the presentation.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone on to sell over 18 million copies since launch, with numerous patches and a dedicated upgrade for Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Outside of the world of Cyberpunk, CD Projekt RED is also working on other projects, such as the next Witcher game, which is currently in very early development using Unreal Engine 5.