SEGA and ATLUS have just made a special announcement that Persona 5: The Phantom X, will be launching worldwide on PC (via Google, Apple, and Steam) and mobile devices on June 26, 2025.

This turn-based RPG is a spin-off of Persona 5, one of the most popular entries of Persona series, which is widely regarded as one of the best Xbox JRPGs in the modern era.

This game (developed by Black Wings Game Studio and P-Studio, with supervision from ATLUS) was originally only available in China, Taiwan, and North Korea in early access via mobile devices. However, the rest of the world will soon get a chance to play it themselves this Summer.

In Persona 5: The Phantom X, you play as a group of teenage vigilantes known as the Phantom Thieves. By day, you live the ordinary life of high school students. By night, you become a superheroes who infiltrate Palaces (i.e. warped cognitive realities) of evil criminals to reform their wicked ways by stealing their Treasure.

The main difference is that in this upcoming PC game, you play as an entirely different group of Phantom Thieves who are not associated with the original Phantom Thieves from Persona 5.

You not only have to steal the desires of evil crooks, but you will also need to recover lost desires of innocents as well.

Gameplay-wise, Persona 5: The Phantom X functions similarly to Persona 5 but is reformatted in a mobile-gaming format. You will take part in part-time jobs and extracurricular clubs, play recreational mini-games, explore dungeons filled with deadly Shadows, and engage in turn-based battles to level up the source of your power – Personas.

As part of the game, you will experience many side stories, NPC events, and form bonds with characters thanks to the Synergy System.

On top of that, you will get to command a cast of new exciting Phantom Thieves as well as recruit the assistance of the original Persona 5 Phantom Thieves like Joker, Ann, Morgana, Makoto, and more by signing Special Contracts (which act as this game's Gacha system).

Persona 5 continues to steal the spotlight after nearly a decade

It's honestly insane how Persona 5 continues to receive new spin-offs even after nearly a decade since its original 2016 release on PlayStation 3. I can't blame ATLUS for supporting Persona 5 this long, as it's one of the most successful JRPGs it's ever created, selling over 7 million copies in its lifetime.

I can personally vouch for that as I heaped loads of praise for Persona 5 when I reviewed Persona 5: Royal's Xbox release, and gave it 4.5/5 stars for its addictive turn-based combat and social life-sim gameplay, charming characters, and fun story.

Persona 5's other spin-off titles, like Persona 5 Strikers and Persona 5 Tactica, aren't anything to sneeze at either.

Persona 5 Strikers is an entertaining hack-and-slash that arguably has a better plot than Persona 5 itself. Meanwhile, Persona 5 Tactica is an enjoyable strategy game that perfectly blends the gameplay mechanics of Persona 5 with the tactical, turn-based combat of titles like XCOM or Wasteland.

If Persona 5: The Phantom X manages to live up to this amazing pedigree, then Persona 5's legacy will continue to soar even higher than before.