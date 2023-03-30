Diablo 4 Xbox Series X bundle officially announced, available for preorder now

What you need to know

Microsoft is partnering with Blizzard Entertainment to produce a Diablo 4 Xbox Series X bundle.

This bundle is available for preorder at $559.99, and includes a standard Xbox Series X, controller, and a copy of Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 is slated to launch on June 6, 2023, with early access for anyone that buys the Ultimate Edition.

If you don't yet have a current-generation Xbox and you're interested in Blizzard Entertainment's next big game, we've got great news.

Microsoft shared on Thursday that a Diablo 4 Xbox Series X bundle is on the way. This bundle includes a standard Xbox Series X, so the console itself is the same as the one that's been available since November 2020. Also included are a controller and a copy of Diablo 4. Anyone who orders this bundle will also get a variety of bonus items:

Light-Bearer Mount for Diablo 4

Caparison of Faith Mount Armor for Diablo 4

Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet for Diablo 3

Amalgam of Rage Mount for World of Warcraft

Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set for Diablo Immortal (on mobile)

The Diablo 4 Xbox Series X bundle is currently available from the Microsoft Store, and other retailers should be getting stock soon. The console bundle will launch alongside the standard edition of the game on June 6, 2023. Diablo 4 preorders have been available for a while, but this is the first console bundle we've seen.

While Microsoft is currently in the process of acquiring Activision Blizzard, the deal isn't done yet and as of right now, Diablo 4 will not be launching in Xbox Game Pass. This means that if you want to play, you'll need to buy the game.