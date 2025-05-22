I knew exactly what I was doing with this screenshot. Don't you dare complain.

In November last year, Nexon announced they had started developing a much-requested fan feature. Dubbed "Dynamic Motion," Nexon has finally launched jiggle physics for the player base.

In what I'll describe as the most sophisticated set of fans in gaming, The First Descendant players can now enable the most necessary addition in all of gaming. Here are the details on Dynamic Motion:

Dynamic Motion has been added.

Dynamic Motion Level has been added. It consists of Weak / Medium / Strong, and the default setting is Medium.

Check it in Options > Gameplay > Display Settings."

Me looking at the patch notes this morning. (Image credit: Nexon)

They slapped weak, medium, and strong jiggle settings into The First Descendant, and I'm losing it over here! If your character's cakes ain't clappin' enough, just crank that booty dial to maximum bounce!

Alright, clearing my throat.

While I haven't played The First Descendant in a hot minute, I was about to download the game to test the update when I came across a nice video demonstrating the newly added effects.

Cheers, charm, and a whole lotta sway — every move’s about to hit different.Ready to experience the new Dynamic Motion?#TFD0522Patch pic.twitter.com/Mg6algUGvrMay 21, 2025

So, yeah. There you have it. The dynamic motion update in motion.

As for the rest of the patch, they lowered the requirements necessary for farming outfit materials, like Quality Certified ETA Vouchers, and a bunch of other stuff. Given the additional motivation for new outfits, one could argue this as a very beneficial change.

The First Descendant player numbers have taken a dip, so it will be interesting to see if this rejuvenates the player base. I, a cultured individual, will definitely not be still downloading the game and diving back into this illustrious content.

How about you? Will you be stepping back into the world of The First Descendant to clap some bosses? Let us know below in the comments.