Diablo 4 is already the fastest-selling Blizzard game ever

What you need to know

According to Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo 4 is the fastest-selling game in the company's history.

While no numbers were given, this would beat the 3.5 million copies sold by Diablo 3 in its first day.

Diablo 4 is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4.

Blizzard Entertainment's latest game may have just left early access, but it's already setting new records.

Diablo 4 is the fastest-selling Blizzard Entertainment game of all time, per a press release on Tuesday. While no exact sales figure or player count was detailed, Blizzard indicates that the game has the highest pre-launch sales for consoles and Windows PC in the company's history as of June 5, 2023.

This beats the milestone left by the game's predecessor, Diablo 3, which released in 2012 and sold 3.5 million copies in its first day. By 2015, Diablo 3 had sold 30 million copies. The game was only available on PC at launch, eventually receiving console ports across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. By contrast, Diablo 4 is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4 all on the same day.

"We’re extremely proud to offer players the richest story ever told in a Diablo game," said Rod Fergusson, general manager of the Diablo franchise. "Since the game was first announced in 2019, the support from millions of players around the world drove us toward this release of our dark vision of Sanctuary. Hail Lilith, Blessed Mother.”

Back in April 2022, Blizzard confirmed that the 2021 remaster Diablo 2: Resurrected had reached 5 million players.

In our review of Diablo 4, managing editor Jez Corden wrote that "Diablo 4 might be Blizzard's most important, pivotal game since World of Warcraft, exceeding all expectations."

Windows Central's take

This is a huge success for Blizzard Entertainment, and really expected given the quality of the game on display. That said, it is a hair weird to me that we didn't get an exact figure for the number of players or copies sold, considering how high it has to be. Presumably the team is waiting for a particular milestone before divulging that number, but still.

Now, back to levelling up my Sorceress.