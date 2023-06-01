Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion

If you want to survive the deadly wilds of Blizzard Entertainment's latest role-playing game, you'll need every upgrade available.

Part of succeeding in Diablo 4 is through your healing potion, which can be used to recharge your character's health and push you through otherwise impossible fights. Your healing potion doesn't scale with your character though, so as you gain new levels and equip powerful new weapons and armor, you'll find that you're not recovering a proportional amount of health anymore. That's where upgrading your healing potion comes in.

Depending on which Diablo 4 class you're playing as, you'll have some different options for healing or protecting yourself otherwise, but it never hurts to have an effective healing potion at the ready. I've gathered everything you need to know in this guide.

How to upgrade your healing potion

Fortunately, upgrading your healing potion in Diablo 4 is super easy! All you need to do is track down an alchemist in a large city. They're marked on the minimap with a mortar and pestle symbol, so they're pretty hard to miss. You can find an alchemist extremely early on in the game, once you reach Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks.

What you need for each upgrade

Below, I've listed the materials you'll need for each upgrade of your healing potion, as well as what that upgrade entails and the level you have to hit before upgrade is unlocked.



Early on, you'll find many of the necessary materials simply by exploring the open world and making sure to gather berries and herbs from any plants you see. Later on, however, the material requirements skyrocket, and you'll have to find some extremely rare ingredients through careful exploration of far more dangerous territory.

Unlocked by default at Level 1: Weak Healing Potion: Heals 17 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds.

Unlocked at Level 10: Tiny Healing Potion: Heals 48 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. Upgrade cost: 2 Gallowvine

Unlocked at Level 20: Minor Healing Potion: Heals 80 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. Upgrade cost: 15 Gallowvine, 5 Biteberry



Unlocked at Level 30: Light Healing Potion: Heals 141 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. Upgrade cost: 20 Gallowvine, 10 Biteberry, 5 Crushed Beast Bones

Unlocked at Level 45: Moderate Healing Potion: Heals 255 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. Upgrade cost: 20 Gallowvine, 12 Howler Moss, 5 Demon's Heart

Unlocked at Level 60: Strong Healing Potion: Heals 378 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. Upgrade cost: 27 Gallowvine, 15 Reddamine, 5 Paletongue

Unlocked at Level 70: Greater Healing Potion: Heals 559 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. Upgrade cost: 36 Blightshade, 18 Lifesbane, 5 Grave Dust, 5 Angelbreath

Unlocked at Level 80: Major Healing Potion: Heals 827 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. Upgrade cost: 10 Angelbreath, 27 Reddamine, 27 Biteberry, 27 Nightshade, 27 Lifesbane, 27 Howler Moss, 5 Fiend Rose

Unlocked at Level 90: Superior Healing Potion: Heals 1274 Life instantly and 35% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. Upgrade cost: 10 Forgotten Soul, 20 Angelbreath, 10 Fiend Rose, 20 Grave Dust, 36 Blightshae, 20 Demon's Heart, 36 Howler Moss



If you want to keep track of what resources you have and which ones you still need to gather, you can check your character's material inventory. Open the character screen, then select select Stats and Materials. Here, you can browse all the stuff you've picked up that aren't a part of the weapons and armor you'll be collecting, scrapping, and upgrading.

Stay stocked on herbs for your healing potion and more. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Growing in power

Keep on pushing and before you know it, you'll have your healing potion fully upgraded, helping your chosen class to take on whatever challenges await. It's not the only thing you'll need to, but it's a component that simply can't be ignored for long without your combat performance taking a big hit.

In our review of Diablo 4, managing editor Jez Corden wrote that "Immaculate storytelling meets stunning art, polished, bug-free gameplay, atop endlessly customizable combat with the promise of dozens, maybe hundreds of hours of content — Diablo 4 might be Blizzard's most important, pivotal game since World of Warcraft. Do yourself a favor and go in completely blind. Even if you're not a typical fan of isometric action RPGs, I'm confident that you won't be disappointed."

