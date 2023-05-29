Do I need to play older Diablo games before Diablo 4? No, you do not need to play Diablo 1, 2, or 3 before jumping into Diablo 4. While the latest entry in the franchise is set in the same universe (50 years after the events of Diablo 3), it is a standalone story that can be enjoyed on its own. Older Diablo games can be played for a deeper understanding of the lore and history.

A connected history, but not a direct continuation

Diablo 4 follows the stories of Diablo 2 and 3, but it's a different tale altogether. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

As you'd expect, Diablo 4 is set in the same universe as the rest of the Diablo franchise. In fact, it takes place 50 years after the tumultuous conclusion of Diablo 3 on the tragic world of Sanctuary. That means Diablo 4 is connected to its predecessors via a shared history and lore, but the latest action-RPG masterpiece from Blizzard Entertainment is not a direct continuation.

Diablo 4 isn't just picking up where the third entry left off — it's telling a brand-new, standalone story, and one that's the "darkest" Blizzard has ever told. Lilith, the Daughter of Hatred, has escaped her imprisonment and is once again locked in an epic battle with the angel Inarius to decide the fate of humankind and Sanctuary. You, the unnamed hero, are trapped in the middle of this battle and must do your part to save the world. It's the most emotional, personal story so far in the Diablo universe.

Long-time fans of Diablo will appreciate the continuation of Diablo's deep-seated lore, as Diablo 4 will of course reference the history and characters of the franchise. If you want to have a greater understanding of the series, you can read our full, in-depth breakdown of the lore and full timeline of the Diablo series. It doesn't include absolutely every detail, but it's a fantastic overview to help prepare you for the Diablo universe.

After all, while you can absolutely return to older Diablo games to attempt to absorb all that lore yourself, Diablo 4 is the best entryway into the franchise for newcomers.

Diablo 4 is a brilliant entry point into the franchise

For any newcomers considering trying the Diablo franchise, there has never been a better time than with the launch of Diablo 4. (Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

There hasn't been a Diablo game in over a decade, and that means Diablo 4 is directly benefiting from years of advancements in video games development, as well as improvements to both accessibility and approachability. The game has been built from the ground up to offer the classic action-RPG experience hardcore Diablo fans crave while also providing a fantastic entryway for the newcomers who have never played a Diablo game.

I'm in that latter boat. I could never get into Diablo 3, personally, but I'm truly excited for Diablo 4 and can't wait to become a fan of the franchise. Super UI and UX menus, smoother controls, better and more accessible game design, a renewed and recent community of passionate gamers starting from the same place, and all the resources that the internet provides for a brand-new 'AAA' title are all reasons why Diablo 4 can and should be your first Diablo game.

Diablo 4 is also a more online-connected game, with MMO-like features placing up to 12 players on a map at a time. You can play with up to three of your friends in online co-op, with all players able to progress with scaled difficulty levels. Finally, Diablo 4's story is actually a reason for playing this game first, as Blizzard has crafted the narrative to be a good entryway for newcomers (rather than throwing players into the middle of a preexisting plot).

After you've finished Diablo 4 and fallen in love with the franchise, then it'll be much easier to revisit past entries in the series and forgive the weaknesses of their aging game design. Diablo's Prime Evil Collection is the perfect place to go after Diablo 4, as it includes the best editions of both Diablo 2: Resurrected and Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls.

Diablo 4 has all the makings of one of the best Xbox games you can play, and it's now available to preorder before it releases on June 6, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and PlayStation. Unfortunately, Diablo 4 has not been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass, and Diablo 4 also isn't coming to Nintendo Switch at launch.