Is Diablo 4 coming to Nintendo Switch? No, Diablo 4 is not coming to Nintendo Switch, or at least not at launch. Both Diablo 2: Resurrected and Diablo 3 are available on Nintendo Switch right now, so it's possible that Blizzard Entertainment's latest action-RPG masterpiece could be ported to the handheld platform in the future. However, there has been zero official confirmation that there's any plan to do so.

Available almost everywhere, but not on Switch

Diablo 4's impressive visuals could contribute to the game not coming to Nintendo Switch. (Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Diablo 4 is the latest and greatest entry in the legendary action-RPG Diablo franchise from Blizzard Entertainment, and it brings with it an all-new campaign, dozens of hours of frenetic, gore-filled action, and over a decade of graphical and gameplay improvements. It's also coming to a solid number of platforms at launch, with one notable exception.

Diablo 4's launch platforms include Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC through Blizzard's Battle.net launcher, PS5, and PS4. You can even play Diablo 4 on the Steam Deck with some work, if you follow the steps in that guide I just linked. Diablo 4 also supports cross-play and cross-progression between all these platforms (as long as your Battle.net account is connected), so you can move between platforms with ease and play with all your friends.

Unfortunately, your options to play Diablo 4 on a handheld console are limited to the Steam Deck and any Windows-powered handhelds like the upcoming ASUS ROG Ally, as there has been no confirmation that Diablo 4 is heading, or ever will head, to Nintendo Switch. If there are any plans to eventually port the game to the ever-popular Switch, Blizzard Entertainment hasn't said and there's no official information available.

For now, assume that it isn't happening — that being said, you can still preorder Diablo 4 on another platform and hop into the action as soon as the game releases. If you purchase the Ultimate Edition, you can even get up to four days early access alongside some exclusive in-game cosmetics.

A Nintendo Switch port could happen in the future

Lilith is angry that Diablo 4 isn't coming to Switch, but there's still hope. (Image credit: Blizzard)

If you're wondering why Diablo 4 isn't coming to Nintendo Switch, it's not because there isn't a precedent for the action-RPG franchise on Nintendo's popular handheld console. After all, both Diablo 2: Resurrected and Diablo 3 are already available on the console. Diablo 3's ultimate Eternal Collection was ported to the console in 2018, while the remastered Diablo 2 came to Switch at the same time as other platforms.

However, Diablo 4 is much more graphically and technically impressive than any of its predecessors and features greatly expanded online multiplayer. These are all reasons why Diablo 4 may not be launching on Nintendo Switch despite the existence of two other Diablo games on the platform. That being said, there is still some hope.

After all, Diablo 4 is launching on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, both aging console platforms that hardly have the same performance oomph of newer hardware. This suggests the game is well optimized and able to run well on lower-end gaming devices. Lots of games on Nintendo Switch are also cloud ports, meaning they're streamed from the cloud (similar to Xbox Cloud Gaming) instead of running on the Switch natively.

With this in mind, it's very possible that Blizzard Entertainment is working on (or at least considering) a Nintendo Switch port for Diablo 4. Unfortunately, we may not hear about it for a long while after the game's initial launch. Overall, the story is a similar one to Diablo 4 on Xbox Game Pass — Diablo 4 on Nintendo Switch could happen, but it's not confirmed, and it won't be any time soon even if it does.

But, hey, we still have Diablo 2 and 3 on the Switch.

Diablo 4 officially releases on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and PlayStation consoles on June 6, 2023, and is shaping up to be one of the best Xbox games of the year. You can preorder the game now for some exclusive in-game cosmetics, and even get up to four days early access with the Ultimate Edition. Stay tuned to Windows Central for all the latest news, guides, and more on Diablo 4.