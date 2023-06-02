How to get all Diablo 4 preorder bonuses: Mounts, armor, emotes, and more

As an incentive for preordering Diablo 4, Blizzard has included various preorder bonuses that range from cool mounts to helpful gear. The kind of things you can unlock depends on the version of the game that you have purchased. However, some of these things, like the horse, won't just be given to you. You have to know specifically how to unlock these Diablo 4 preorder bonuses.

Fear not! I'm here to explain how you can get your in-game hands on these goodies so you can stand out and get around more easily.

Diablo 4: How to unlock preorder mounts

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Brace yourself. As much as we'd love to gain access to mounts right away in Diablo 4, they are only unlocked after starting Act 4. This is also the case for preorder bonus mounts. What this means is that it will take several hours of gameplay before you can get any horses or other mounts to make traveling the map easier.

But do not worry! Unlocking your Diablo 4 preorder bonus mount is pretty easy once you get to this point. There aren't even any crazy sidequests that you'll need to complete.

Here's what you'll need to do to unlock your Diablo 4 preorder bonus mount.

Preorder Diablo 4. Make your way through the main story and complete A Master's Touch at the beginning of Act 4. Return to Kyovashad and talk to Donan in the Cathedral of Light to receive the Mount: Donan's Favor quest. Head southeast within Kyovashad to talk to Oskar the Stable Master. Get through the pop-up tutorial and then click on Oskar to select your Mount. The aesthetic of the mount and the armor you unlock depends on the version of Diablo 4 you preordered. You'll either get: The Light-Bearer mount and Caparison of Faith mount armor (Standard, Digital Deluxe, or Ultimate reward).

Temptation mount and Hellborn Carapace mount armor (Digital Deluxe, or Ultimate reward).

Diablo 4: How to unlock Wings of the Creator emote

This sweet Wings of the Creator emote lifts your character into the air and gives them Inarius Wings, but it's only available to those who preorder Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition. Unlike the mount preorder bonus, you'll gain access to your Ultimate Edition preorder emote bonus right away in Diablo 4.

To use it quickly, you'll want to customize your emote wheel. Here's what you'll need to do.

Preorder Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition. Press E on PC or up on the D-pad for Xbox controller to bring up the emote wheel. Select Customize located under the emote wheel. Choose the Wings of the Creator emote and place it in the slot of your choosing. Save your changes.

How to unlock the World of Warcraft Amalgam of Rage mount

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central)

This mount is technically in World of Warcraft, however, it is a crossover reward for anyone who preorders Diablo 4. Here's what you can do to unlock this Diablo 4 preorder bonus in WoW.

Preorder any version of Diablo 4 .

any version of . Login to your World of Warcraft account.

to your World of Warcraft account. Press Shift + P to bring up the mount menu.

to bring up the mount menu. Unwrap the gift.

the gift. Select the Amalgam of Rage as your mount.

How to unlock Inarius Wings and Murloc pet in Diablo 3

Diablo 3: Inarius Wings and Murloc preorder reward for preordering Diablo 4. (Image credit: @Coolpedia on YouTube.)

Once again, these are preorder bonuses that don't unlock in Diablo 4 itself. Instead, they become available within Diablo 3 if you preorder Diablo 4. The Inarius Wings are technically called Tyranny of the Father while the pet that gets unlocked is called Father Murkus.

Here's how to get them:

Preorder any version of Diablo 4. Login to Diablo 3. Go into Collections → Wings and select Tyranny of the Father. To get the pet, go to Collections → Pets and select Father Murkus.

How to unlock Winged Darkness Umber armor and weapon in Diablo Immortal

(Image credit: Blizzard)

As with Diablo 3 and World of Warcraft, there's also a bonus reward within Diablo Immortal for preordering Diablo 4. Specifically, you'll unlock the Umber armor and weapon. These are simply cosmetic rewards, but they do look really cool.

To get these rewards, you must first preorder any version of Diablo 4 and then go into the menu and equip your new cosmetic gear.

Rewards from hell

Blizzard is going all out by providing preorder bonuses both within Diablo 4 and within its other popular games. The horse or mount rewards that unlocks in Diablo 4 itself will take some time to get to. However, you can unlock preorder bonus rewards within Diablo 3, Diablo Immortal, and World of Warcraft very easily.

So get out there and show off your Diablo 4 preorder bonuses!