Blizzard shares roadmap for Diablo Immortal open beta on PC and mobile

What you need to know

Diablo Immortal's open beta will begin on June 2 at 10 a.m. PT for PC and mobile, with Asia Pacific regions gaining access from June 22 PDT.

Some regions will see the game appear on the Apple App Store and Google Play on June 1 PDT, but will not be playable until the beta is live.

PC players can pre-load Diablo Immortal on Battle.net now.

The latest entry in Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo series is gearing up for an open beta for PC and mobile on June 2 at 10 a.m. PT, with Asia Pacific regions including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand seeing a later launch on June 22 PDT. The open beta will be available in Vietnam, but only for PC players. Each region will have access to its own dedicated servers to enjoy lower latency during gameplay.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Initially built for mobile, the free-to-play dungeon crawler supports cross-platform play with PC and cross-progression enabled over a Battle.net account to transfer your character and inventory from mobile to PC and vice-versa. Mobile players will be able to install Diablo Immortal from the moment the open beta begins on June 2, with Android users finding the game on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for iOS.

Diablo Immortal supports joypads on all platforms, with official Xbox controllers compatible with the PC, iOS, and Android versions, amongst other wired and Bluetooth mobile controllers. Fortunately, any progress made during the open beta will carry over to the full version, should you decide to keep playing. Diablo Immortal aims to bring the authentic dungeon-crawling experience the series is known for to mobile and PC and might help tide fans over until a release date for Diablo 4 surfaces.