"We're here for the long haul." Diablo manager confirms 10-year road map

In an interview with Gamefile, Rod Fergusson, General Manager of the Diablo franchise, gave fans an exciting glimpse into the future of the series. While Blizzard recently unveiled a short-term roadmap for Diablo 4, Fergusson revealed that the team has been thinking far beyond that—with a detailed plan stretching over the next decade.



“We're here for the long haul. We've been doing long-range planning recently. And I've created a roadmap—a 10-year roadmap…it was actually a 12-year [roadmap]—I can see this, this, this and this and all these different things that we can do, [which] is really inspiring. And it's really exciting. We’re focused on what players want…I can’t tell you much more than that.”

Rod Fergusson's reply should make Diablo fans happy

Rod casually dropped at DICE that the next expansion would not be in 2025 as previously expected. (Image credit: Jason Schreier/BlueSky)

This long-term vision was shared during DICE, where Fergusson participated in a creative exchange initiated by journalist Stephen Totilo. Totilo’s idea involved having one games industry figure pose a question for the next, which led Marc Merril of Riot Games to ask Fergusson:



“How are you thinking about the next big inflection point and installment for Diablo? Because that’s a storied franchise that has legs.”



Fergusson’s response should reassure fans about Blizzard’s commitment to the franchise. With a 10-year roadmap, it’s clear that Diablo’s future is being carefully plotted out, though of course many things are subject to change.

A change in pace for expansions

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

At the same event, Fergusson also disclosed that the next major expansion for Diablo 4 is slated for 2026, breaking from the expected yearly release cycle.

Fans were recently presented with a Diablo 4 2025 roadmap that outlined seasonal content, two new IP collaborations, and a possible teaser for a new class arriving in 2026. While some appreciated the broader look at Blizzard’s plans, others criticized the roadmap’s vague details and what looks like a repetition of seasonal mechanics like borrowed powers and reputation boards.

Slower storytelling in Sanctuary

Mephisto is the main antagonist of Vessel of Hatred (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Alluding to a 10-year long game doesn't suprise me at all, and I'm glad Blizzard will be taking a little longer to let the next expansion cook. The decision to take a slower approach with expansions may ultimately benefit the franchise.



Lest we forget, this will be the first Diablo game that actually receives a second expansion as further plans for Diablo 3 were canceled before Reaper of Souls even hit the shelves.



Many fans, including myself, were left underwhelmed by the direction of the story in the Vessel of Hatred expansion, despite its introduction of the Spiritborn class and new content. The narrative’s focus on Mephisto, who is a fascinating and complex villain, has still left many wanting for closure that never came. Also we will be heading into a third year of Diablo 4 without an appearance by the titular Prime Evil himself.



While Blizzard seems to be deliberately extending Mephisto’s arc across multiple expansions, this could pave the way for a more cohesive and impactful story in the long term. Hopefully, future expansions will bring more satisfying resolutions as well as interesting new directions for the lore in Sanctuary.



Blizzard’s ambitions of a decade of Diablo content give me hope, and it’s clear the team is prioritizing both player feedback and long-term planning. While some may grow impatient with the slower rollout of expansions and updates, this deliberate approach could result in a better game overall, and I for one hope we look back fondly of these years arguing over what color the Helltides are each season.