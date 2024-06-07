This new LEGO game adapts one of PlayStation's big franchises — and it's coming day one to Windows PC

What you need to know

LEGO Horizon Adventures is an upcoming LEGO-styled game being developed by Guerrilla and Studio Gobo and published by PlayStation Studios.

As the name implies, this game is adapting the world of Guerrilla Games' Horizon series to LEGO, with players exploring epic environs and marveling at machines, now made of LEGO.

LEGO Horizon Adventures is launching across PlayStation 5, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch this holiday.

The next adventure in the world of human tribes and dinosaur-like machines looks a bit different from its predecessors.

PlayStation Studios showed up to Summer Game Fest 2024 to reveal LEGO Horizon Adventures, a game that adapts Guerrilla Games' Horizon franchise into the world of LEGO. Machines featured in the world of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West have a much blockier look here, being crafted in bricks like other LEGO games.

LEGO Horizon Adventures is launching across PlayStation 5 as well as on Windows PC and Nintendo Switch and slated to come this Fall.

The official PlayStation blog has this to say:



"In a distant future, the land is made of LEGO bricks and incredible dinosaur-like machines roam the Earth. Aloy, the game’s leading hero, is found in a cave as a baby and raised by a grizzled huntsman called Rost, who teaches her the way of the wilds. One day, Aloy embarks on a quest to discover her true destiny. Guided by a thousand-year-old hologram of a scientist called Elisabet, Aloy must confront Helis, the leader of a group of sun worshipers who bow to an Ancient Evil shrouded in mystery. There’s much more in store for Aloy and her friends, as their adventure sends them across the tallest mountains and deepest cauldrons — all beautifully recreated in LEGO elements.

Follow your own adventure or share the fun with another player via couch or online co-op*. LEGO Horizon Adventures has been designed for two-player action without the need for split-screen, providing an opportunity for family and friends to develop connections through collaborative play."

This (kinda) isn't the first LEGO Horizon project

LEGO and PlayStation collaborated on a Tallneck set. (Image credit: Samuel Tolbert / Windows Central)

This doesn't completely come out of nowhere, as PlayStation and LEGO technically did collaborate once before on the LEGO Tallneck set. The set (pictured above) includes a LEGO version of the iconic wandering machines that serve as map-gives in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.

Analysis: PlayStation's stance on day one for PC continues to blur

This is an interesting pairing, and I'm definitely curious to see how it turns out. The list of PlayStation Studios games on Windows PC is growing more rapidly than ever, with more and more games coming to computers day one alongside the console release.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO of Studio Business Group Hermen Hulst previously noted the company was sticking to launching single-player games on console first, this game is the second non-multiplayer title slated to arrive concurrently on PlayStation and PC this year. The Until Dawn remake from Ballistic Moon — which is currently penciled in for a Fall 2024 release — is also coming to both platforms at the same time.

I firmly maintain my belief that PlayStation launching all of its games on PC is not a question of if, but when, especially in light of the continually increased budgets for big blockbuster games like Marvel's Wolverine.