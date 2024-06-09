Wuchang: Fallen Feathers brings dark action to Xbox Game Pass in 2025

What you need to know

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, developer Leenzee and publisher 505 Games revealed Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is set in the Ming Dynasty, with players using the dangerous disease of Ornithropy to unleash special powers.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is slated to arrive at some point in 2025, and is launching across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is also launching day one in Xbox Game Pass.

Publisher 505 Games and developer Leenzee teamed up during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 to reveal Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. This dark action game is set in the Ming Dynasty, with players taking on the role of the titular pirate Wuchang, who has been afflicted with Ornithropy, a disease that grants strange powers. You can check out the reveal trailer below:

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers doesn't have an exact release date right now, but it's currently scheduled to arrive at some point in 2025. When it does, it'll be available across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, as well as launching day one in Xbox Game Pass.

Analysis: One to keep on the radar

While this reveal trailer wasn't too in-depth, there's definitely a fair bit of style here. I'll be keeping an eye on Wuchang: Fallen Feathers for the future, though given how often games slip, I won't be surprised if this ends up not being a 2025 game and needs a bit more time.

The sheer variety of games headed to Xbox Game Pass over the next couple of years is impressive, and between the first-party Xbox titles and the third-party deals, it really seems like there is something for everyone, no matter their tastes or preferences.

Personally, I'm most excited for some first-party heavy hitters like Avowed, Doom: The Dark Ages, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but I'll be curious to learn more about Wuchang: Fallen Feathers in the coming months.