Wuchang: Fallen Feathers review and Metacritic score roundup — does this "brutally difficult" Xbox Game Pass Soulslike live up to expectations?

A cinematic screenshot of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers taken from one of the game's official trailers.

Outside of FromSoftware's own Elden Ring Nightreign, The First Berserker: Khazan, and the Overture DLC for Lies of P, 2025 has been fairly light on new Soulslike experiences for fans of the difficult action RPG genre. One of the year's biggest, however, is hours away from release: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, the debut title of Chinese developer Leenzee from publisher 505 Games.

Wuchang has garnered quite a bit of attention in the months leading up to its imminent launch, with players attracted to its aggressive and challenging Sekiro-like combat and also its day one availability on Xbox Game Pass — a service that offers access to quality Soulslikes very often.

And now, reviews for the game have gone live across various outlets, giving interested fans many critical opinions to consider before choosing to buy and/or download the title.

At the time of writing, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has achieved a "Generally Favorable" 75/100 Metacritic score, with that average drawn from 61 reviews conducted across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 systems.

A range of different scores and quotes have been listed below:

XboxEra (97/100): "WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers understands what makes FROM Software’s games so good. Level design is king, with incredible vibes. When you nail those two aspects, as well as WUCHANG has, and have some of the best balance I’ve seen at launch, it is an extraordinary experience. Our titular character is an amnesiac Pirate Warrior. For upwards of forty hours, you will discover the ills of late Ming-dynasty China, be faced with choices that go against fate itself, and have an amazing time while doing it in this Day One Game Pass title."

WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers | Bride Pre-Order Trailer - YouTube Watch On

With most games, there tends to be a general overall consensus that lies somewhere between extremely positive and negative reviews. For Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, though, scores are all over the place, with a huge range of different opinions across evaluations done on all three of the title's platforms.

Most critics agree that the highlight of the Soulslike is its very difficult, yet incredibly engaging boss fights, with reviewers also praising the aggressive nature of its flashy melee and magic combat and its creative options for buildcrafting.

The levels between those bosses, though, are far more contentious, with some praising them as very enjoyable and rewarding to explore and others criticizing them for being extremely repetitive and filled with bland, uninspired enemies.

Some also feel that Wuchang's high difficulty feels cheap and has too steep a curve, while more positive reviews find it fairly balanced.

Another aspect of the game that has some critics divided is its art direction, with many praising its Unreal Engine 5-powered blend of vibrant natural beauty and dark, dreary environments. Others find the two aesthetics to be at odds, creating tonal inconsistency.

An official screenshot of the start of a boss fight in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Battles like these won't be easy, so be ready for a challenge. (Image credit: 505 Games)

In case you're wondering, we at Windows Central have our own Wuchang: Fallen Feathers review, though it's in progress and not scored yet.

My colleague Jez Corden is tentatively giving the Dark Souls-inspired title 4/5 stars, calling it "one of the most brutally difficult games I've ever played" but praising it as "a simply, truly stunning game, with an absolutely massive map that really impresses its sense of scale."

I've also played a bit of the game myself, though I haven't gotten far enough to really express any opinions of my own. Widespread reports of PC performance issues do make me want to stop and hold off for now, though, and you may want to do the same if you're using Steam or the Xbox PC app.

It's hard to predict where the overall public sentiment about Wuchang will fall in the coming weeks, though I'd say it's likely that it will at least be considered a solid Soulslike for fans of the genre to try out on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5.

Again, it can be played on the former two platforms with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and on PC specifically with PC Game Pass, though you can also pick the $49.99 title up for just $36.69 at CDKeys if you'd prefer to buy it directly.