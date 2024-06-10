New Star Wars Outlaws gameplay looks amazing — watch Kay Vess sic her furry friend at a foe's face and then punch him in the gut

What you need to know

Star Wars Outlaws is an upcoming single-player, open-world, third-person, action game that centers around scoundrel, Kay Vess.

The game takes place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Today during Ubisoft Forward 2024, a new Star Wars Outlaws gameplay trailer was shown off, giving us a look at how your actions influence your reputation among various criminal syndicates.

To provide a broad range, the gameplay trailer showed what its like walking through cities, exploring wilderness on speeder bike, and dogfighting in space.

Star Wars Outlaws is set to launch for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5 on Aug. 30, 2024. However, those who purchase the Ultimate Edition or access the game via Ubisoft+ gain access to the game three days early on Aug. 27, 2024.



Today, during Ubisoft Forward 2024, a brand new gameplay trailer for Star Wars Outlaws was shown. We got to watch as protagonist (and scoundrel), Kay Vess, and her furry companion, Nix, explored planets and space. The actions you make affect how various crime syndicates perceive you. You can get yourself in pretty big trouble if your reputation isn't in a good place with certain groups.

Gameplay showed what space dogfights look like while piloting Kay's ship. We also saw her sneaking around in high-security areas. At one point, she sent her companion, Nix, out to jump on a foe's face and then was able to knock her foe out while he was unable to see.

It seems like we can expect a good mixture of stealth and action with this upcoming, open-world Star Wars game, which should allow us to tackle various missions in our preferred way.

As for the story, Star Wars Outlaws is all about Kay and Nix attempting to make a new life for themselves. However, to gain the credits needed for a new life, they have to take on various odd jobs and improve their skills while working with various criminal syndicates. It's a dangerous world and they often find themselves in tough situations. The core part of the story revolves around our protagonist scoundrels taking part in a massive and dangerous heist.

During the course of the story, players will travel to a mixture of familiar and new locations including Tatooine. As such, it's not surprising at all to learn that Jabba The Hutt and a few other familiar faces will be seen during the adventure. What of our main movie heroes? Well, Outlaws takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, so it's very possible that we could encounter additional fan-favorite characters from the movies while playing this game.

Star Wars Outlaws is set to launch on August 30, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5. Anyone who has an active Ubisoft+ subscription or who purchases Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition can access the game three days early on August 27, 2024. For more information, check out our Star Wars Outlaws FAQ.

Just two months away from launch

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

August isn't that far far away, which means we're drawing closer to the launch of Star Wars Outlaws. Kay Vess and her companions, Nix and ND-5, look like they provide an interesting mix of personalities to keep the story interesting. Plus, I love the idea of the game incorporating open-world exploration mixed with stealth mechanics, and dogfights in space. It should hopefully provide the varied gameplay that many of us appreciate in open-world games.

You may or may not know this, but Ubisoft has pointed out that Outlaws is the "first-ever open world Star Wars game" and that's true given that other Star Wars games of the last two decades have either been multiplayer games or else offer linear storylines. This is even true when considering the Star Wars Jedi series with Cal Kestis, since both Fallen Order and its sequel Survivor have large areas of exploration in them but technically operate more on a hub-exploration basis.

I know a lot of people have been complaining about Kay's character design, but I personally love that Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment have decided to stick with a late-70s and early-80s aesthetic that matches the original Star Wars movies. Kay's feathered hairstyle, practical scoundrel clothing, and era-specific vehicles all help her authentically fit right into the original trilogy, visually.

