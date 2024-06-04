Star Wars Outlaws FAQ: Release date, pricing, gameplay, and other questions answered

We're drawing closer and closer to the launch of Star Wars Outlaws, which is slated to release in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC gaming. But just what is this new game about? There are plenty of things to look forward to with Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment's upcoming action-adventure shooter set in the familiar sci-fi galaxy, so I've gathered up the most commonly asked questions and found answers to them.

Without further ado, let's learn all about Star Wars Outlaws' actual release date, game editions, pricing, gameplay, platforms, and more.

What is Star Wars Outlaws?

What is Star Wars Outlaws? Star Wars Outlaws is a story-driven, single-player, action-RPG that centers around a smuggler and her acquaintances as they take on various jobs and travel around the galaxy.

What is the Star Wars Outlaws plot? The game follows Kay Vess and her fuzzy friend, Nix. They are scoundrels who dream of beginning their lives anew. To get the money they need for their new life, the pair take on jobs for various crime syndicates, including a big, dangerous heist.

When does Star Wars Outlaws take place? Star Wars Outlaws' story takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. In other words, Kay Vess is trying to make her way in the world during the time that Han Solo is frozen in carbonite and before Luke, Leia, and the Rebel Alliance come back to defeat the Emperor.

Are there Jedi in Star Wars Outlaws? No Jedi have been shown in any of the trailers, but it's very possible that the story could lead Kay Vess to an encounter with Jedi or even Sith. Considering the timeline, we might even see Luke himself.

Star Wars Outlaws: Characters

There is a mixture of new and familiar characters in Star Wars Outlaws. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Kay Vess: The main human protagonist, a scoundrel looking to rise up in the crime syndicate ranks to secure her freedom.

The main human protagonist, a scoundrel looking to rise up in the crime syndicate ranks to secure her freedom. Nix: Kay's closest companion, a fuzzy (and rare) creature known as a Merqaal who helps Kay out of tight spots.

Kay's closest companion, a fuzzy (and rare) creature known as a Merqaal who helps Kay out of tight spots. ND-5: Often simply called "ND," this is a no-nonesense BX-series droid commando who was battle-hardened by the Clone Wars. This droid accompanies Kay on the dangerous heist.

Often simply called "ND," this is a no-nonesense BX-series droid commando who was battle-hardened by the Clone Wars. This droid accompanies Kay on the dangerous heist. Jaylen Vrax: Kay's dubious human acquaintance who offers the heist job to our heroine.

Kay's dubious human acquaintance who offers the heist job to our heroine. Sliro: A human leader of a major crime syndicate who is out to get Kay.

A human leader of a major crime syndicate who is out to get Kay. Jabba The Hutt: A powerful, slug-like gangster who holds a lot of sway in the criminal underworld.

A powerful, slug-like gangster who holds a lot of sway in the criminal underworld. Salacious B. Crumb: A Kowakian monkey-lizard who is never too far from Jabba the Hutt.

Players will be free to explore open-world locations. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

When is Star Wars Outlaws' release date? Star Wars Outlaws launches into early access on August 27, 2024 for anyone who purchases the UIltimate Edition or any with an active Ubisoft+ subscription. Otherwise, the game officially launches on August 30, 2024.

Star Wars Outlaws: Editions, preorder bonuses and price

The Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition gives players 3 days early access to the game. (Image credit: Ubisoft / Lucasfilm Ltd.)

How many Star Wars Outlaws Editions are there? There are three editions of Star Wars Outlaws — Standard Edition, Gold Edition, and Ultimate Edition. If you preorder any edition of the game, you also get the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack with cosmetics for your speeder and starship.

Standard Edition — $69.99: This purchase gives you the base game.

This purchase gives you the base game. Gold Edition — $109.99: The base game, Seasons Pass with two "narrative expansions," an exclusive launch mission, and a character cosmetic pack.

The base game, Seasons Pass with two "narrative expansions," an exclusive launch mission, and a character cosmetic pack. Ultimate Edition — $129.99: This costly edition gives you the base game, Season Pass, Sabacc Shark bundle, Rogue Infiltrator bundle, a digital art book, and up to three days early access.

Jabba the Hutt is in Star Wars Outlaws. (Image credit: Ubisoft / LucasFilm Ltd.)

What is the Star Wars Outlaws controversy? People grew angry when they discovered that a Jabba the Hutt mission titled "Jabba's Gambit" was locked behind Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass. However, when asked about this, Ubisoft responded, "To clarify, Jabba the Hutt and the Hutt Cartel are one of the main syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws and will be part of the experience for everyone who purchases the game, regardless of edition."

Star Wars Outlaws: Gameplay

What is Star Wars Outlaw gameplay like? The game allows players to sneak into heavily guarded locations, ride a speeder bike around large areas, or even engage in space dogfights. Gameplay involves a mixture of stealth, action, and third-person shooter mechanics.

Is Star Wars Outlaws open world? Yes, Star Wars Outlaws is an open-world game. Ubisoft goes so far as to say that this is the "first-ever open world Star Wars game." As such, players will be able to explore familiar planets and locations on speeder bike or by foot. Space travel will be a little more limited, but dogfights are part of the game.

Is Star Wars Outlaws first person? Star Wars Outlaws is a third-person action-adventure rather than a first person shooter.

Does Star Wars Outlaws have multiplayer?

Star Wars Outlaws does not offer any co-op or any multiplayer modes. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Does Star Wars Outlaws have multiplayer or co-op? No. Star Wars Outlaws is purely a single-player adventure meant for solo adventurers. There is no co-op nor is there a competitive multiplayer.

Star Wars Outlaws: Platforms

Kay Vess explores various planets on her speeder. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

What Platforms is Star Wars Outlaws coming to? Star Wars Outlaws is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Star Wars Outlaws: Is it on Game Pass?

You'll be able to command Kay Vess' ship in Star Wars Outlaws. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Is Star Wars Outlaws coming to Game Pass? No. Star Wars Outlaws will not be on Game Pass at launch and it's uncertain if it will ever make its way onto the service. As such, if you want to play this game, you'll need to purchase it outright or via Ubisoft+ rather than via Xbox's game service.

Is Star Wars Outlaws on Ubisoft+? Yes, anyone with an active Ubisoft+ subscription will be able to access Star Wars Outlaws on August 27, 2024, three days ahead of its official launch.

Star Wars Outlaws: Trailers

Here is a round up of official Star Wars Outlaws trailers, to help you get a better feel for the game.

Get ready for another Star War

Nix is an adorable creature that looks a lot like a furry axolotl. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws is shaping up to be a fun single-player adventure filled with dangerous missions, stealthy mechanics, and exciting moments. Unlike the Star Wars Jedi series surrounding Jedi Cal Kestis, Outlaws takes a closer look at the criminal underworld in a galaxy far, far away. As such, players will get the chance to play a Han Solo-like character who often flies by the seat of her pants in order to try and make it through a tough world.

It looks like there will be plenty of exciting missions and encounters with familiar characters while running through various planets. I'm personally looking forward to the freedom provided by exploring locations on speeder bike and foot, as well as on board a ship in space.

Get ready to jump into this exciting adventure when it launches on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation on August 30, 2024. Of course, if you purchase the Ultimate Edition, you can get early access to it on August 27, 2024.

