Star Wars Outlaws preorders: Bonuses, editions, and where to buy for Xbox and PC

Ubisoft and LucasFilm Ltd.'s Star Wars Outlaws is releasing on August 30, 2024 and preorders for the game are finally available. There are three versions of the game: Standard, Gold, and Ultimate edition. Anyone who purchases the Gold or Ultimate Edition will get extra bonuses as well as the ability to play the game up to three days early! So what Star Wars Outlaws bonuses exactly are there? Let's dive in and discuss.

Star Wars Outlaws preorder bonus

Anyone who preorders Star Wars Outlaws unlocks the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack which provides skins for Kays speeder and ship. (Image credit: Ubisoft / LucasFilm Ltd.)

Those who preorder Star Wars Outlaws receive the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack, which includes cosmetics for your speeder and Kay's ship, known as Trailblazer.

Star Wars Outlaws - Standard Edition

Much like many of the latest video games, Star Wars Outlaws has an MSRP of $69.99. This is a single-player adventure where you take on the role of a scoundrel named Kay Vess in the time period between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Kay and her furry friend, Nix, are keen to take on various seedy jobs to prove themselves, which is how they get involved with a secretive droid and an intense heist.

Get ready to travel the galaxy, see familiar Star Wars locations, fly the Trailblazer, and get into a lot of trouble. You're gonna need to use your stealth skills as well as your blaster skills to make it through this adventure.

Star Wars Outlaws - Standard Edition ($69.99 MSRP) This purchase gives you the base Star Wars Outlaws game where you play as smuggler, Kay, and her furry friend, Nix. You're hired for a major heist but get to engage in all kinds of villainy besides. Buy for Xbox at: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0D18PNXNL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6578445&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-standard-edition-xbox-series-x%2F6578445.p%3FskuId%3D6578445&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy

Buy for PC at: <a href="https://ubisoft.pxf.io/c/221109/864200/12050?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.ubisoft.com%2Fus%2Fstar-wars-outlaws%2F645ba713a9ce0448bffa4c12.html%3F%27" data-link-merchant="ubisoft.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""">Ubisoft store

Star Wars Outlaws - Gold Edition

Image 1 of 2 A special Jabba the Hutt Mission is unlocked with the Gold and Ultimate Edition of Star Wars Outlaws. (Image credit: Ubisoft / LucasFilm Ltd.) Star Wars Outlaws Kessel Runner Cosmetic Pack dresses Kay and Nix up like Han Solo and Chewbacca. (Image credit: Ubisoft / LucasFilm Ltd.)

The Gold Edition of Star Wars Outlaws has a $109.99 MSRP, making it $40 more than the Standard Edition thanks to the extra goodies that come with it, including an extra mission involving Jabba the Hutt that's available day one. If you think you'll want to spend a lot of time with Kay in a galaxy far far away then this edition might be a good choice for you.

This edition also provides a cosmetic pack for Kay that is reminiscent of Han Solo's iconic clothes as well as a bandolier for Nix that looks an awful lot like Chewbacca's sash. So, you can dress up just like the scruffy-looking nerf-herder and his walking carpet.

The Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition includes:

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Base game.

Season pass including two narrative expansions, an exclusive mission at launch, and a character cosmetic pack.

Up to three days of early access to the game.

Star Wars Outlaws - Gold Edition ($109.99 MSRP) Purchasing the Gold Edition gives you access to Star Wars Outlaws three days early. What's more, this unlocks the season pass, so you'll have access to additional content that comes to the game. Buy for Xbox at: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0D187B79W%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6578447&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fstar-wars-outlaws-gold-edition-xbox-series-x%2F6578447.p%3FskuId%3D6578447&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy

Buy for PC at: <a href="https://ubisoft.pxf.io/c/221109/864200/12050?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.ubisoft.com%2Fus%2Fstar-wars-outlaws%2F645ba713a9ce0448bffa4c12.html%3F" data-link-merchant="ubisoft.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Ubisoft store

Star Wars Outlaws - Ultimate Edition

Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition comes with several bonuses. (Image credit: Ubisoft / Lucasfilm Ltd.)

The Ultimate Edition comes with a ton of extra goodies, making it the ideal choice for Star Wars fans or anyone who is really looking forward to Kay and Nix's adventure. with an MSRP of $129.99, it costs $60 more than the Standard Edition and $20 more than the Gold Edition. The digital art book and other bonuses can really add to the whole experience.

The Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition includes:

Base game.

Season pass including two narrative expansions, an exclusive mission at launch, and a character cosmetic pack.

Sabacc Shark bundle.

Rogue Infiltrator bundle.

Digital art book.

Up to three days of early access to the game.

Star Wars Outlaws - Ultimate Edition ($129.99 MSRP) This purchase comes with a bunch of extra goodies such as a season pass including two narrative expansions, an exclusive mission at launch, and a character cosmetic pack. Then there is also a digital art book. Plus, Ultimate Edition buyers can access the game up to three days early. Buy for Xbox at: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-US%2Fgames%2Fstar-wars-outlaws%23purchaseoptions" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"">Xbox

Buy for PC at: <a href="https://ubisoft.pxf.io/c/221109/864200/12050?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.ubisoft.com%2Fus%2Fstar-wars-outlaws%2F645ba713a9ce0448bffa4c12.html%3F" data-link-merchant="ubisoft.com"" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"">Ubisoft store





What is in the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass? Two additional DLC stories will be added to Star Wars Outlaws sometime after launch. The Season Pass gives access to these adventures.

What platforms is Star Wars Outlaws on? Star Wars Outlaws is releasing on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. There are three versions of the game - Standard, Gold, or Ultimate Edition. The Gold and Ultimate Editions provide players with extra bonuses and allow them to access the game up to three days early.

Is Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox Game Pass? No. Star Wars Outlaws will not be available as part of Xbox Game Pass. If you want to play the game, you'll need to purchase it outside of Xbox's gaming service.

Get excited for a new adventure in a galaxy far far away...

You'll be able to fly Kay's ship in Star Wars Outlaws. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

As we get closer and closer to the release of Star Wars Outlaws, I can't help but get excited. I've been playing Star Wars games since the days of the Dark Forces series with Kyle Katarn and it looks likely that Kay's adventure was inspired by these classics. We've had plenty of multiplayer Star Wars games of late but the only other single-player games have really been with Jedi-focused Cal Kestis. I'm really looking forward to diving into the Han Solo-style smuggler side of things.

I'll personally be purchasing the Gold Edition of Star Wars Outlaws. But if you're just interested in the base game than the Standard Edition is the perfect choice. You'll receive some cool cosmetics for preordering the game. Of course, if you're really excited for Outlaws, you might want to consider getting the Ultimate Edition and all of the extras that come with it.