Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets a new, character-driven trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 with a new release window

What you need to know

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the fourth mainline entry in the Dragon Age series, with development spanning a decade across multiple reworks, reboots, and shake-ups at developer BioWare.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard was first teased at the Game Awards 2018, with the former title of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf being announced in June 2022.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard was shown off during the Xbox Games Showcase, giving a new look at some of the characters players will encounter across this adventure in Thedas, as well as confirming a Fall 2024 release window.

BioWare's epic fantasy series is FINALLY back.

BioWare and Electronic Arts shared a new look at the next Dragon Age during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, revealing some new insight into what this adventure in the land of Thedas will bring with the game's cast of characters. The game has also gotten a name change, and is no longer titled Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, but instead is known as Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

You can look forward to seeing more of the game soon, as BioWare will be presenting 15 minutes of gameplay footage on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 in Fall 2024.

How long has Dragon Age: The Veilguard been in development?

The Dread Wolf is rising...just not in the title. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

As the fourth game in the Dragon Age series, The Veilguard has been a long time coming, with Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age 2, and Dragon Age: Inquisition launching in 2009, 2011, and 2014 respectively, with each title receiving a bevy of DLC content.

Following the launch of Inquisition, a fourth Dragon Age game was in development for years at BioWare, but the game wasn't always called Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and it wasn't always the same game. As directors departed, scope changed, and the team suffered layoffs, numerous ideas were worked on over time. At one point, Dragon Age: The Veilguard was primarily centered around a heist in Tevinter, an idea that survived in the form of the Dragon Age: Absolution animated series on Netflix.

Despite teasers and concept art being released for years, this game didn't even have a title until June 2022, when BioWare revealed the incredibly on-the-nose choice of Dreadwolf. Late arrival spoilers for Dragon Age: Inquisition, but the former title of Dreadwolf refers to player companion Solas, who is in reality the Elven god Fen'Harel, also known as the Dread Wolf.

If you're trying to find a way to play the Dragon Age games, whether to get a refresher on events or for the first time ever, all three Dragon Age games are playable on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, with all three games included in EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Analysis: Please, let this be good

Dragon Age: Inquisition first launched in November 2014, almost a decade ago. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

It's been so long since we had a new Dragon Age game. We're going on a decade now, and it's only marginally less than that if you count the Trespasser DLC. It's hard to overstate how much is riding on this game for BioWare and Electronic Arts as a whole. I'm extremely excited, but this has to deliver. I'm looking forward to learning more soon.

In the meantime, if you want to prepare for the arrival of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, I highly recommend watching the Dragon Age: Absolution series on Netflix. It's fun and stylish, and it made me remember how much I love this world and setting that I grew up with. Dragon Age (and BioWare as a whole) were incredibly influential for me when I was barely a teen, and I'm ready to see it return in strength.