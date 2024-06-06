The next Dragon Age game has a new name, as "Dreadwolf" is dropped from the title

What you need to know

The next Dragon Age game from developer BioWare and publisher Electronic Arts is now titled Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

This fourth game in the series was previously titled Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in June 2022, which itself came after a 2018 teaser indicating that "The Dread Wolf is rising."

BioWare has a full reveal for Dragon Age: The Veilguard planned over the summer, starting with a video showing the game on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. PT.

The long-awaited fourth chapter in BioWare's fantasy franchise has undergone a name change.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the new name for the next Dragon Age game, having previously been titled Dragon Age: Dreadwolf back in June 2022. This title followed a 2018 teaser at the Game Awards, which showed the art above and cryptically teased that "The Dread Wolf is rising."



"Each of the seven unique characters that make up your companions will have deep and compelling storylines where the decisions you make will impact your relationships with them – as well as their lives," writes BioWare in an official blog post. "You’ll unite this team of unforgettable heroes as you take on a terrifying new threat unleashed on the world. Naturally, the Dread Wolf still has an important part in this tale, but you and your companions – not your enemies – are the heart of this new experience."

Like every prior game in the series — Dragon Age: Origins in 2009, Dragon Age 2 in 2011, and Dragon Age: Inquisition in 2014 — this game will introduce a new lead character, a hero like The Warden, Hawke, or the Inquisitor.

BioWare will be fully revealing Dragon Age: The Veilguard over the course of the summer, showing players what characters and dangers await in this latest romp across Thedas. There'll be a video on Tuesday, June 11th at 8:00am PT showing off 15 minutes of the game. Dragon Age: The Veilguard is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

If you're looking to easily play the prior Dragon Age games to refresh your memory or catch up, all three Dragon Age games are playable on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, and all three are included in EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Analysis: That's certainly a choice

I obviously don't have much context right now, given that we still need to see the game in action in order learn about the plot, world, characters, and more. It's certainly possible that this name ends up making more sense later on, but for now, this is a puzzling choice. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf spoke to the hardcore fans, as it seemed like a direct promise to follow up on the teases hidden through Dragon Age: Inquisition, which all culminated in the big reveal at the end of the Trespasser DLC.

Even so, this is just a name. At the end of the day, the actual quality of the game is what matters the most, and that's what I'm looking forward to learning about extremely soon.