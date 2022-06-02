Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the official name for the next BioWare RPG

What you need to know

Dragon Age is a series of fantasy role-playing game developed by BioWare and published by Electronic Arts.

The last mainline game, Dragon Age: Inquisition, was released in 2014.

BioWare first teased the next Dragon Age game at The Game Awards 2018.

BioWare has shared that the next Dragon Age game is titled Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

While Electronic Art's role-playing development studio BioWare first revealed the next Dragon Age game years ago, we've finally got an official name.

BioWare shared (opens in new tab) on Thursday that the official name for Dragon Age 4 is Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Naturally, this is a reference to THE Dread Wolf, a powerful Elven god. In Dragon Age: Inquisition's Trespasser expansion, we learned that player companion Solas is in fact the Dread Wolf.

The next Dragon Age game has been in development for years, having first been revealed at The Game Awards 2018, with a teaser that promised the Dread Wolf was rising. A teaser trailer at The Game Awards 2020 also hinted at Solas' ongoing meddling in the affairs of Thedas. Given the newly-unveiled subtitle for the game, the wolf's presence is certainly going to be a guiding force in this next game.

BioWare also shared that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf won't be releasing in 2022, which is in line with prior reports indicating that the game was targeting 2023 exclusively on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5. The game's development has shifted over time, as it was reportedly once more of a multiplayer game but has since been changed into a strictly single-player title.

This is in line with the development of other big Electronic Arts games like the Dead Space remake and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which are also being developed exclusively on current-generation hardware.