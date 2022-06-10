Dragon Age: Absolution animated series hits Netflix ahead of Dreadwolf

What you need to know

BioWare and Netflix have partnered up on an animated series based on Dragon Age.

The series, titled Dragon Age: Absolution, will hit Netflix in December 2022.

This announcement comes shortly after BioWare unveiled the title of the next Dragon Age game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which still does not have a release window.

Netflix Geeked Week Day 5 was all about games, and the company revealed that it has partnered with BioWare on an animated Dragon Age series set to hit the streaming service in December 2022. Dragon Age: Absolution, as it's being called, will be set in Tevinter, featuring several new characters based on Dragon Age lore. Netflix notes that it will include "elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons, and other special surprises."

Other than what's seen in trailer, BioWare and Netflix have revealed few details about the upcoming series. At the very least, judging from the trailer, players should be in for a thrilling adventure.

This news comes shortly after BioWare revealed the title of the next Dragon Age game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Dreadwolf also features a mysterious plot, but we do know that it will likely focus on Solas, the titular Dread Wolf. It's unclear whether Absolution will tie in Dreadwolf in any way.

Dragon Age: Absolution is yet another animated title based on a video game series coming to Netflix. The streaming platform has found great success in adapting video game franchises to both live action and animation like Castlevania and The Witcher, with a reported Horizon series and Assassin's Creed series in the works as well.

Though Absolution will hit Netflix in December 2022, Dreadwolf does not have a release window as of yet. It was first teased at the 2018 Game Awards with the tagline "The Dread Wolf Rises."

Additional details regarding both the animated series and game will follow at a later date.