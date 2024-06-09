Microsoft somehow made its Flight Simulator look even better, and the next-gen sim finally has a release date

What you need to know

Flight simulator games may be a niche category, but those who play them do so passionately.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the next generation flight sim from Asobo Studios that upgrades the graphics, realism, and roleplaying to new levels.

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, we got a ton of new footage as well as an official release date.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 arrives on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass on Nov. 19, 2024.

When Microsoft Flight Simulator arrived on the scene, it seemed impossible that any flight sim could ever achieve the same levels of visual fidelity and approachability, but Asobo Studios is insisting on one-upping itself. During the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, we were treated to a ton of gorgeous new footage of the upcoming flight sim, as well as an official release date for the next generation of flight sims.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is arriving across Xbox and Windows PC on Nov. 19, 2024, and it's looking to be a spectacular showcase for the platform.

In the above trailer, you'll get to enjoy over two minutes of gorgeous footage, showcasing how Flight Simulator 2024 is even better looking thanks to satellite data and Microsoft Azure. The real upgrades come in the form of all-new ways to live out your dream of becoming a pilot, as Flight Simulator 2024 will feature a ton of various piloting jobs that you can carry out in meticulous detail, including commercial flights, search and rescue, agriculture, firefighting, and much more.

Of course, the question on many peoples' minds since the initial announcement has been "When?" Fortunately, today's packed showcase gave us the answer. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 comes to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming on Nov. 19, 2024. Considering how good this game looks, though, you may want to consider upgrading to one of the best pre-built Microsoft Flight Simulator PCs.

