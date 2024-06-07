So much for tempered expectations: Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC is announced at Summer Game Fest

What you need to know

Alan Wake 2 is an award-winning survival thriller from Remedy and Epic Games Publishing.

The first DLC for Alan Wake 2, Night Springs, was revealed during the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase.

The Night Springs DLC expansion will be available to play on consoles and PC on June 8.

Geoff Keighley, the host of the Summer Game Fest showcase and creator of The Game Awards, pre-empted the 2024 summer showcase with a warning for fans to temper their expectations toward what may be shown. However, that may have been premature, as Remedy and Epic Games Publishing revealed the first DLC for the award-winning survival horror sequel, Alan Wake 2.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Epic Games Publishing) (Image credit: Epic Games Publishing) (Image credit: Epic Games Publishing) (Image credit: Epic Games Publishing) (Image credit: Epic Games Publishing) (Image credit: Epic Games Publishing)

Remedy previously shared that Alan Wake 2 fans could look forward to two full DLC expansions to the game post-launch. Night Spring is the first DLC to drop as part of that commitment to post-launch content, adding three new episodes and "what if" scenarios to Alan Wake. The trailer for Night Springs took a "Twilight Zone" aesthetic, showing off the new episodes featuring recognizable cast members as playable characters from previous Remedy projects, including Quantum Break's Shawn Ashmore.

The Night Springs DLC for Alan Wake 2 will be available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PlayStation 5, and via the Epic Games Store for PC on June 8. Creative Director Sam Lake took the stage during Summer Game Fest to announce that physical standard and collectors editions for Alan Wake 2 are also on the way.