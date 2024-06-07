This crazy free-to-play co-op looter-shooter has a Warframe feel and has revealed its Xbox and PC release date at Summer Game Fest

What you need to know

NEXON has revealed The First Descendant's full release date through a new gameplay trailer at Summer Games Fest 2024.

The First Descendant is a free-to-play, third-person co-op looter shooter where players fight to defend humanity from alien invaders called The Vulgus.

The First Descendant will be released on July 2, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

During the many news announcements at 2024's Summer Games Fest, NEXON, the publishers of MapleStory and Dungeon Fighter Online, has announced the full release date of their upcoming looter shooter, The First Descendant.

Thanks to the recently released Summer Games Fest trailer, we now know The First Descendant will launch on July 2, 2024, for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC systems.

The Vulgus are terrifying foes bent on destroying anything in their quest for world domination. (Image credit: NEXON)

If you haven't heard of this upcoming Xbox title and upcoming PC title until now, allow us to indulge you with a proper introduction. The First Descendant is a free-to-play, third-person looter shooter with RPG elements that can be played solo or with other players in 4-player online co-op.

The game takes place on the continent of Ingris located on the distant planet of Albion. This once-peaceful land is being invaded by a horde of violent alien invaders called The Vulgus, and they plan on conquering the world and wiping out humanity.

Wield phenomenal cosmic powers and overwhelming firepower to obliterate The Vulgus. (Image credit: NEXON)

The players will take on the role of the Descendants and use their unique powers to save humanity from The Vulgus in an epic campaign filled with challenging missions and raids to overcome, and titanic bosses to defeat.

The only ones capable of stopping The Vulgis and their Colossi war machines are the Descendants, a small group of humans gifted with special abilities that grant them super strength, the power to command the elements and warp reality, and much more.

Stop The Vulgus before they rain hellfire upon the continent of Ingris. (Image credit: NEXON)

As players progress, they will acquire mountains of powerful firearms to blast hordes of enemies into atoms with, and special tools like grappling hooks to help them traverse treacherous terrain or avoid incoming attacks. They will also acquire special upgrades for each Descendant's powers that players can customize to fit their preferred play style.

The game will feature lots of Descendants to play as and bosses to battle at launch, with more planned to be added through free post-launch updates. NEXON will share more information regarding these post-launch updates and other things like events and launch content details at a later date.

Sign up to join the Descendants in their epic war for survival

Team with fellow Descendants to vanquish intimidating bosses in challenging 4-player raids. (Image credit: NEXON)

From what has been shown so far, The First Descendant is shaping up to be an exciting co-op looter shooter with its fast-paced gunplay, savage-looking bosses, and over-the-top powers that look loads of fun to play with.

However, will it have enough engaging gameplay and content at launch to help it stand out amongst the sea of well-established looter shooters out there like Warframe, Destiny 2, The Division 2, and Borderlands?

Join the Descendants' fight for survival in July to find out when The First Descendant releases on July 2, 2024, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.