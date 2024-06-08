Valorant is finally making its way to Xbox with Game Pass perks and a closed beta starting next week

What you need to know

Valorant is a free-to-play competitive shooter that has been PC-exclusive since its original launch.

A limited beta will take place in certain regions on June 14, and it will not include support for cross-platform play.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will gain access to all of Valorant's agents at no extra cost thanks to the Perks program.

Riot Games' free-to-play competitive hero shooter, Valorant, has a dedicated community of hardcore players on PC, but it has yet to make the jump to consoles. That changes next week, as console players in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, and Japan can sign up on the Valorant website for a limited closed beta on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Those players outside the listed territories will need to wait for future expanded betas to gain console access to Valorant.

The limited beta for Valorant on consoles will begin June 14 at 1PM PT/4PM ET.

The launch of Valorant on consoles is a significant expansion into the console market for Riot Games. Players will be able to link their Riot account to access their unlocked Agents, battle pass progression, and custom skins that have been earned or purchased.



Xbox and Riot Games have previously announced a partnership that included Game Pass Perks to unlock all agents both past and future, along with a 20% match XP booster for battle pass and event content.

Valorant executive producer Andy Ho and production director Arnar Gylfason announced the upcoming console beta on the Summer Game Fest 2024 stage. Valorant on consoles will only support cross-play between console (Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5) players. PC players will not be able to join console games, as there is no support for PC-to-console cross-play.

“When exploring whether to bring Valorant to additional platforms, we knew we had to be able to offer the same uncompromising, competitive experience that we’ve provided to PC players for years: a precise, team-based, tactical shooter,” said Gylfason. “We were adamant that Valorant's core, competitive gameplay must feel natural on a controller; and — if we couldn’t deliver on that gameplay promise — we had to be prepared to walk away from it. We hope we nailed it, but ultimately, our players will have the final say.”