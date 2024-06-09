World of Warcraft: The War Within's release date has been announced at Xbox Games Showcase 2024

What you need to know

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, Blizzard Entertainment has announced the final release date for World of Warcraft: The War Within.

The War Within is the tenth expansion for the long-running MMORPG and will feature new raids, dungeons, a new playable race, Hero Talents, and more.

World of Warcraft: The War Within is scheduled to launch on August 26, 2024 on PC.

On Sunday 9, 2024, Blizzard Entertainment showcased a new cinematic trailer for The War Within, the next big expansion for the genre-defining MMORPG, World of Warcraft at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 event.

The trailer consists of a montage of the previous expansions' cinematic openings followed by a new one that gives players a glimpse of The War Within's setting and central characters, all narrated by Xal'atath, the expansion's main antagonist.

At the end of the trailer, we finally get confirmation of when the expansion will launch – World of Warcraft: The War Within will launch on August 26, 2024 exclusively on PC.

The Worldsoul Saga begins this summer

World of Warcraft has come a long way since 2004 and judging from our positive preview of The War Within, this two-decade-old MMORPG still has plenty of life in it yet. The War Within expansion will feature a mountain of new content for players to sink their teeth into including new raids and dungeons, a playable Allied Race called the Earthen to play as, special new Hero Talents that will be available for every class, and much more.

If you wish to learn more about this upcoming PC title, check out our FAQ for World of Warcraft: The War Within.