World of Warcraft Blizzcon 2023 announcements: New expansion 'The War Within' and much, much more for 2024

Everything you need to know

On November 3 during Blizzcon 2023, Blizzard announced many updates for its long-running MMORPG, World of Warcraft and World of Warcraft: Classic.

World of Warcraft: Classic will be updated with the World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic expansion in 2024.

Three expansions have been announced for World of Warcraft for the next several years as part of WoW's next story arc: 'The Worldsoul Saga'.

On November 3 during Blizzcon 2023, Blizzard announced many updates for its long-running MMORPG, World of Warcraft. The announcements include future expansions, World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic, information regarding the Guardians of the Dream update for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and more.

Here are all the major news highlights for World of Warcraft from Blizzcon 2023:

World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic

The show kicks off with the unveiling of World of Warcraft: Classic's next expansion, World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic, which is set to launch in 2024. Cataclysm was originally World of Warcraft's third expansion released in 2010, and it had players defend the lands of Azeroth from an evil dragon called Deathwing the Destroyer.

All the content from the original version of Cataclysm will be in Cataclysm Classic along with new system updates. Cataclysm Classic will feature new difficulty levels and rewards for Cataclysm's dungeons, quicker patch cadence, and faster leveling up to Lv. 80. Also, Cataclysm Classic will include account-wide transmogging.

In addition to Cataclysm Classic, World of Warcraft: Classic will be receiving new content for the base game. First up is a new optional ruleset for Classic Hardcore that will be added in 2024 called 'Self Found' mode. When selected, the player will be banned from mailing or trading with other players, or even using the auction house until their character maxes out their level.

The second and biggest new feature coming to World of Warcraft: Classicis is a game mode called Season of Discovery, which will launch on November 30, 2023. In this game mode, players will explore new dungeons packed with experimental mechanics, partake in a 10-player raid dungeon called Black Fathom Deeps, and learn new class features like Tank Warlocks or Mage Healers.

World of Warcraft: The Worldsoul Saga

The next major patch for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, 'Guardians of the Dream', is due to go live next week on November 7. This patch will add a ton of features to Dragonflight including The Emerald Dream outdoor zone, the Amirdrassil raid, Dragonfligth Season 3, the Aurostor the Hibernating World Boss, and more.

After this patch, Blizzard plans to release an epilogue patch that will lead into the story of World of Warcraft's next mainline expansion, World of Warcraft: The War Within.

However, Blizzard didn't just announce one expansion for World of Warcraft - but three! These are World of Warcraft: The War Within, World of Warcraft: The Last Titan, and World of Warcraft: Midnight. These expansions will comprise World of Warcraft's next major story-arc, 'The Worldsoul Saga'.

World of Warcraft: The War Within

The dawn of a new era for World of Warcraft begins in 2024 (Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

The premise of World of Warcraft: The War Within is that Anduin Wrynn and Thrall have been experiencing visions where a mysterious voice is calling out to them from the depths of the world.

To uncover the source of this voice, Thrall and Anduin gather a band of heroes and lead an expedition into the unexplored depths of the planet. As they make their way through the underground caverns, our heroes will have to fight a new threat threatening to cut their journey and their lives short.

One of these new enemies is the Nerubians, a race of deadly humanoid arachnids. They are being led by an ancient being named Xal'atath who promises them a dark evolution in return for serving her.

Fortunately for Anduin and Thrall, they will find allies on their journey as Magni Bronzebeard and Alleria Windrunner are set to return for this expansion.

Gameplay features

World of Warcraft: The War Within will feature a smorgasbord of gameplay features and new locales. For starters, this expansion will add four underground zones to explore, eight dungeons to fight in, and an eight-boss Raid dungeon to conquer called The Nerub'ar Palace.

There will be a new Allied Race to unlock for both Horde and the Alliance players called the Earthen. The Earthern are a pre-historic race of Dwarves made of stone, created by the Titans to help shape the subterranean caverns of Azeroth during its infancy.

World of Warcraft: The War Within will introduce an evergreen feature called the Delves. The Delves will be an endgame activity where players complete quests for the Dragonscale Expedition and earn rewards such as mounts, titles, achievements, and gear.

This activity will launch with thirteen unique delves to explore with scalable difficulty and they can be completed solo or with a party of up to five players. Season 1 of the Delves will feature Brann Bronzehead as a seasonal NPC compassion and he will offer players aid by gifting them a customizable talent and ability system.

Speaking of abilities, World of Warcraft: The War Within will introduce new Hero Talents to the current talent trees. There will be three new trees per class and two per specialization which can be switched at any time. The Hero Talents will unlock at Lv. 71 and players will begin earning a talent at level, up to ten points at Lv. 80.

Finally, World of Warcraft: The War Within will implement a new system for the MMORPG called Warbands. This is a platform that will allow transmog cosmetic options, Reputation, and Renown to be shared amongst all of a player's created characters on their account.

The War Within is now available for pre-order

World of Warcraft: The War Within is currently scheduled to be released sometime in 2024. World of Warcraft: The War Within is now available to pre-order on Battle.Net with three versions to purchase:

Swipe to scroll horizontally World of Warcraft: The War Within editions Content Basic Edition The Basic Edition will net you World of Warcraft: The War Within, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, an Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost , and 500 Trader’s Tenders. Heroic Edition The Heroic Edition contains all the content of the Basic Edition, 750 Trader's Tenders, and the Algarian Stormrider mount complete with dynamic flying, dozens of customization options, and access to the special race courses. Epic Edition The Epic Edition contains all the content of the Heroic Edition, 1,000 Trader’s Tenders, an upgradable transmog set of Stormrider’s Attire Transmog set, access to The War Within's beta, three days Early Access to The War Within, 30 days of Game Time, Squally the Storm Hatching as a pet, a Sandbox Storm, Gryphon toy, and a Deepdweller's Earthen Hearthstone effect.

World of Warcraft's future expansions

The Worldsoul Saga will change the World of Warcraft forever... (Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

World of Warcraft: Midnight will feature a revamp of the 'old world' of Azeroth. Dangerous forces from the Void have invaded Quel'thalas intending to destroy the Sunwell. This expansion will task players to ally with the scattered elven tribes and work together to destroy the Void.

World of Warcraft: The Last Titan will be the finale of the World Soul Saga and will feature a revamp of the Northrend region. In this expansion, players will to content with the return of the godlike Titans and unravel an ancient conspiracy that will unveil world-shattering revelations regarding Azeroth's history spanning thousands of years.

Stay tuned for further updates as this story is still ongoing ...