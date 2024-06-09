Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gets a new story-driven trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024

What you need to know

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is being developed by MachineGames and published by Bethesda Softworks.

Earlier in the year, the teams showed off a first look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, as well as confirming it was slated to launch in 2024.

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, Bethesda returned to show a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, showing how Indy deals with Nazis.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

One of the world's most famous adventure archeologists has a date for his next adventure.

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames showed up with a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, reaffirming that this upcoming game will be launching across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass later in 2024.

Naturally, the teams also showed a new story-driven trailer for the game, showing Indy's tense encounters with the villainous Nazis during a trek into the Himalayas. You can check out the new trailer below:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has looked exciting since the first time we saw it. I love the way MachineGames is building a (mostly) first-person experience that still captures the cinematic qualities of the Indiana Jones franchise. I'm ready to whip and shoot some Nazis while stea-er, liberating some precious ancient artifacts! I'll also be updating our FAQ for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as we learn more about the game, so if you're excited for it, be sure to keep that page bookmarked.

With Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, as well as other first-party games like Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed and Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, with games like Playground's Fable and Compulsion's South of Midnight slated for 2025, the Xbox first-party lineup is simply looking fantastic over the next several months.

I do have note that it's surprising we don't have a release date here, a recurring trend for this showcase. The game certainly looks pretty far along, but I suppose it's possible Bethesda wants a separate marketing beat for the official release dare announcement. I do think of all the 2024 games Xbox has, this seems the most likely to slip to 2025, but we'll wait and see how things pan out. We also didn't get a release date for Starfield: Shattered Space or Avowed, so maybe Xbox will have a big presence at Gamescom? Who knows.