Epic goes ballistic over the latest CMA filing — Fortnite and the Epic Games Store will no longer be coming to iOS in the UK this year

Hey, would you look at that, another story about the CMA. I feel like it's been a year since I've heard about them, but lo and behold, they're somehow on the wrong side of the law, again.

In a statement released on X, Epic announced that it would not be releasing the Epic Games Store in the United Kingdom on iOS this year as a result of the recently released CMA roadmap. As a result, Fortnite's return to iOS is also questionable.

The CMA, the UK competition regulator, is choosing not to prioritize opening the mobile ecosystem to alternative app stores this year in the roadmaps for Apple and Google that were released today. This is a missed opportunity to introduce competition into a currently monopolized market and unlock economic growth and consumer choice Epic Games

Further hammering the CMA in its statement, Epic unleashed a haymaker proclamation: "Four years after concluding that the App Store and Google Play Store are parallel monopolies, the CMA has done nothing to allow competing stores."

Years after taking Microsoft to court over its acquisition of Activision/Blizzard, it seems the CMA has lost its bite. Whether you supported the overall process or not, we're now entering a phase of the CMA where they've yet again chosen to go against the rest of the world.

You can guess who "Apple" is represented by in this photo. (Image credit: Epic Games)

Further in Epic's statement, they highlight how the E.U., and even the United States, have better practices in place than the U.K. does.

When it comes to the E.U., Epic praised them for their efforts, "The signature accomplishment of the Digital Markets Act in the E.U. was introducing competition through alternative stores on iOS devices, leading to the launch of the AltStore, Aptoide, and the Epic Games Store in Europe. But the CMA has deprioritized store competition entirely, to be considered sometime in 2026."

Next, Epic addressed payment methods on storefronts, noting that the CMA will enable developers to advertise alternative payment options.

Will we every see the Epic Games store on all devices? (Image credit: Windows Central)

Epic said, "The CMA also made a vague announcement about allowing developers to steer customers to payment services outside of apps, without referencing the kinds of restrictions, obstructions, and junk fees that Apple introduced in Europe to make a mockery of the Digital Markets Act."

Continuing, they highlighted how the lack of clarity will lead to Apple being Apple: "Unless Apple and Google are completely blocked from imposing fees and discriminating against apps using out-of-app payment, we can expect years of malicious compliance ahead, and no genuine restoration of market competition."

Will Apple be the better man and not impose those fees? Did you laugh yet, or do you want to reread the joke?

If the last few years have proven anything, it's that Apple will do anything to take its cut from developers from iOS devices. I get it, a business is here to make money, but when every country has ruled that you've monopolized your storefront in some form or fashion, maybe it's time you start being a little bit better?

Bet you thought this was a Fortnite photo, it's actually Call of Duty! (Image credit: Activision)

For example, when you look at markets like Windows PCs and Apple computers, you can see why both Apple and Google have been accused of being a monopoly on mobile. Could you imagine if Microsoft banned Epic Games Store, Steam, and every other store available on Windows?

Looks like Apple's walled garden is growing some rotten fruit, huh? Not exactly Epic, is it?

What do you think about the ongoing battle between Epic and Apple? Are you surprised this is still happening? Let us know below or on social media. I want to keep talking about this until the day I pass.