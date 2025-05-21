Just over one year ago, Xbox president Sarah Bond confirmed that Microsoft would launch its Xbox mobile store in July 2024. But as of May 2025, no such store has been launched. The delay is due to Apple, according to a recent Microsoft filing.

According to The Verge, Microsoft filed an amicus brief (a kind of brief shared in support of one side of a case) in support of Epic Games' case against Apple.

Apple is fighting against developers being able to advertise alternative payment methods within apps and games in the App Store. When Fortnite returned to iOS, the app included a prompt to earn 20% in Epic Rewards by making purchases through the Epic Games Store or to make in-app purchases within the game.

That type of promotion is what Apple is appealing against, and the company's efforts have ramifications that extend beyond Fortnite.

As of today, it's possible for Microsoft to launch the Xbox mobile store, but it appears Microsoft wants to wait until there is a ruling on Apple's ongoing appeal.

The Verge shared an excerpt of Microsoft's amicus brief:

"The district court’s injunction allows Apple to maintain its in-app exclusivity but at least should have enabled Microsoft to offer consumers a workable solution by launching its own online store — accessible via link-out — for in-app items to be purchased off-app and used in games or other apps. And that is what Microsoft wants to do. But even this solution has been stymied by Apple. Prior to the district court’s most recent order, Microsoft had been unable to implement linked-out payments (or even inform customers that alternative purchase methods exist) because of Apple’s new anti-steering policies that restrict Microsoft’s communication to users and impose an even higher economic cost to Microsoft than before the injunction.

Similarly, Microsoft has long sought to enable Xbox app users on iOS to both buy and stream games in the app from the cloud or their other devices. Apple’s policies have restricted Microsoft’s ability to offer these functionalities together; the injunction allows Microsoft to explore this possibility. Microsoft’s own experience managing app stores confirms that Apple’s policies could be restored if Apple ultimately prevails on appeal."

Microsoft also noted in its filing that Apple could restore its previous policies limiting links to out-of-app purchases if Apple's appeal is successful. That could cause complications for Microsoft if there was a temporary stay put in place or if Apple won its appeal.