Original Xbox quiz: Test your knowledge regarding Microsoft's first gaming console and the games that defined it

Okay, so bear with me, because the team at Windows Central is trying some new things.



One of those things is introducing quizzes, with some new tools allowing the team to put together quizzes on topics that we're used to covering.



Because this is the first quiz I've been asked to put together for the website, I figured that there's nothing more fitting than Xbox history. If we're discussing Xbox, then we need to go back to the very beginning.



So, this quiz is all about the original Xbox! It was a legendary time, with some incredible games that defined it and helped usher in a new player in the console gaming space.



Really, it's hard to overstate how important this hardware was for helping to shape a generation of game development and various genres, especially in the U.S. So, dive into the quiz below and see just how much you actually remember regarding Microsoft's first-ever gaming console.

Test your knowledge:

Please, let me know if you enjoyed this and if you'd like to see more quizzes in the future. If so, it seems only natural to also dive into the Xbox 360 and Xbox One eras of history.



If you did particularly well, then fantastic work! If not, don't feel bad, because that tells me I did a good job with the questions I found.