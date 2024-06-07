Capcom's next big action game finally gets a release date at Summer Game Fest

What you need to know

Capcom uploaded a new trailer for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess at Summer Game Fest 2024, which includes its full release date.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will launch on July 19, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is an upcoming action game with strategic tower defense.

Summer Games Fest opening ceremony just dropped a brand new trailer and release date for Capcom's next big game, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. The strategic tower defense game steeped in Japanese folklore will launch on July 19 on Xbox, PlayStation and Windows PC, and will be a day one drop on Xbox Game Pass.

We first glimpsed Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess back in 2023 at the Xbox Games Showcase, and it quickly became one of our most anticipated Xbox titles, no less because it's from Capcom which has been on a roll in recent years.



Back in March 2024, we found out more, such as it will be a single-player game combining both real-time strategy mechanics and Kagura, ceremonial dancing steeped in Japanese religious history. We have a fantastic Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess FAQ with everything you need to know about the gameplay and the trailers we've seen thus far. The launch website states, "The game takes place on a mountain covered by defilement. During the day, purify the villages and prepare yourself for sundown. During the night, protect the Maiden against the hordes of the Seethe. Repeat the day and night cycle until you cleanse the mountain of defilement and return peace to the land."



Pre-orders have gone live today, but Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game on day one with their subscriptions. Here's a list of other upcoming games on Xbox Game Pass.