Capcom's newest IP Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is heading to Game Pass day one and stole the show at Xbox Partner Preview

While Capcom continues to release major hit after major hit, a new IP coming to Xbox Game Pass day one is a huge get for the platform.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess showed off a lot of gameplay in the trailer and seems to have Dragon's Dogma-style Pawn system.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is still set to release in 2024.

The Xbox Partner Preview just wrapped up and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess was my breakout favorite game of the show. Capcom has been taking the world by storm since the huge success of Monster Hunter: World several years ago.

Our own Jez Corden just did a hands-on Dragon's Dogma's 2 preview and is calling it a game-of-the-year contender already. With the world waiting with bated breath to play the decade-in-the-making experience in Dragon's Dogma 2, we also have Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess to look forward to later in the year.

What is the Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess gameplay like?

Feel free to watch the full trailer above on the Xbox YouTube channel. The game is beautiful but full of disturbing enemies and what looks like intense combat encounters. There is an in-depth post with details about the game on Xbox Wire if you would like more information about the game. The main takeaways for me are how smooth the combat looks and the interesting companion system.

"The rescued villagers will fight alongside Soh – but the decision on which power to grant to each villager is up to you. Different masks will grant different powers that help some villagers excel at close-range attacks, while others can heal your crew."

This is by far one of the most interesting aspects of the game and hopefully provides a level of depth that similar games in the action genre are missing. The Capcom's new adventure is said to also incorporate a "blend of intense action and real-time strategy" in the Nighttime mode of the game.

During Nighttime you work to fend off waves of enemies with all of your resources and position your companions to fight alongside you to defeat the enemy hordes.

"Think strategically about which villagers you enlist and where to station them ahead of battle. For example, those with superior melee attacks on the front lines, with long-range attackers in the rear. Use the terrain to your advantage, prepare your positions, and get ready for epic battle once the moon begins to rise."

The game has all of the charm of Monster Hunter with the action and strategy of something like Dragon's Dogma or even Devil May Cry. We can't wait to get our hands on the game, and millions of players will get to enjoy the game through Xbox Game Pass.

Is Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess coming to Game Pass?

(Image credit: Capcom | Xbox)

Yes, luckily for Xbox Game Pass fans, and really anybody who likes to take advantage of the best deal in gaming (see our Xbox Game Pass review), Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is coming to Xbox Game Pass day one.

